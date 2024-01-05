Devils Entertain Blackhawks, Bedard on Friday | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (20-14-2) vs. BLACKHAWKS (11-25-2)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Blackhawks meet for the second and final time this season on Friday night.

On Nov. 5, the Devils beat the Blackhawks in Chicago with a 4-2 scoreline to win their sixth win in eight games. In November’s game, the Devils were without star players Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes.

Dawson Mercer, Curtis Lazar, Michael McLeod and Max Willman all scored for New Jersey while Taylor Hall and Ryan Donato scored the Chicago.

Vitek Vanecek was the winning goaltender making 32 saves and Arvid Soderblom finished with 36 saves for Chicago.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils are coming off a big 6-3 victory over the Washington Capitals that pulled New Jersey even with Washington with 42 points each. Nico Hischier, Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer are all coming off big performances with two goals a piece on Wednesday night. Nico Daws picked up his second win in as many games since he was called up late last week.

Jack Hughes hit the 30 assist mark on Wednesday night, taking the fewest games in franchise history to reach that mark in a single season (31 games) and on Thursday night was named as New Jersey's representative at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.

Blackhawks Team Scope:

The Blackhawks are led by All-Star rookie Connor Bedard, who at 19 years old leads the team in goals (15) and points (33) in 37 games played.

On Thursday the Blackhawks acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna off waivers from the Seattle Kraken and was immediately put into the Blackhawks lineup against the New York Rangers. Chicago lost against New York on Thursday night with only Colin Blackwell scoring for Chicago.

Connor Bedard was named to the 2024 All-Star Game as Chicago's representative.

By the Numbers:

Less than halfway through the season, the Devils are already beginning their ninth set of back-to-back games. The club will host Vancouver on Saturday night.

Michael McLeod leads the NHL in face-off percentage, clocking in at 66.4 percent efficiency.

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton (pectoral muscle - IR)

Nosek (foot - IR)

Palat (lower-body)

Meier (mid-body)

Blackhawks

Beauvillier - IR

Jones (shoulder - IR)

Johnson (foot - IR)

Raddysh (IR)

Anderson (shoulder - IR)

Athanasiou (groin - IR)

Hall (IR)

Philp (IR-NR)

Savoie (IR)