Jack Hughes Named 2024 NHL All-Star | BLOG

For the third year in a row, and with very little surprise, Jack Hughes has been named as an NHL All-Star.

Hughes has been sensational once again this season, leading the Devils in all offensive categories with 15 goals, and 30 assists for a total of 45 points in just 31 games.

Hughes will represent the Devils in Toronto on Feb 3 along with 31 other All-Stars. Hughes came flying out of the gates this season, with 18 points in the opening seven games, including two 4-point efforts. This season he’s put together nine games of three or more points and scored the second hat-trick of his career, when he put up three goals against Columbus on Dec. 16. Just last game, he hit the 30-assist mark, taking the fewest games in franchise history to reach 30.

Joining Hughes as Eastern Conference representatives are: Sebastian Aho (CAR), Mat Barzal (NYI), Sidney Crosby (PIT), Rasmus Dahlin (BUF), Alex DeBrincat (DET), Boone Jenner (CBJ), Travis Konecny (PHI), Nikita Kucherov (TBL), Auston Matthews (TOR), David Pastrnak (BOS), Sam Reinhart (FLA), Igor Shesterkin (NYR), Nick Suzuki (MTL), Brady Tkachuk (OTT) and Tom Wilson (WSH).

With Jack’s ticket already punched to the All-Star Game, as fans you now have the opportunity to send another Devil alongside with him - and we know there are plenty to choose from on this team!

The National Hockey League has launched its Fan Vote, where fans will be able to select the final 12 All-Stars to round out the roster!

Make sure you check out the NHL's Fan Vote to try and send another Devils to the All-Star Game!