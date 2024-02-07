LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs Avalanche 1

The Devils face the Colorado Avalanche tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on ESPN+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils face the Colorado Avalanche tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on ESPN+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
GOAL!
1:22 | 1 COL, 0 NJD
Rantanen (Drouin)
GOAL!
2:05 | 1 COL, 1 NJD
Tienery (Nemec, Bahl)
> The Devils welcome back Miles Wood to Prudential Center. The former Devil, who spent the first seven years of his career in New Jersey, is returning to The Rock for the first time since signing with the Avs this past off-season.
> Colorado had a goal 38 seconds into the period taken off the board for goaltender interference.
GOAL!
3:49 | 1 COL, 2 NJD
Bratt (Hischier, Palat)
GOAL!
6:47 | 1 COL, 3 NJD
Mercer (Haula, Meier)
Palat-Hischier-Bratt
Meier-Haula-Mercer
Willman-Lazar-Bastian
Tierney-Nosek-Holtz
Bahl-Nemec
Hughes-Marino
Hatakka-Miller
Vanecek
Daws
Drouin-MacKinnon-Rantanen
Parise-Johansen-Lehkonen
Wood-Colton-O’Connor
Cogliano-Olofsson-Kiviranta
Toews-Makar
Girard-Manson
Byram-Malinski
Annunen
Georgiev