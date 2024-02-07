LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs Avalanche 1

The Devils face the Colorado Avalanche tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on ESPN+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL!
1:22 | 1 COL, 0 NJD
Rantanen (Drouin)

GOAL!
2:05 | 1 COL, 1 NJD
Tienery (Nemec, Bahl)

> The Devils welcome back Miles Wood to Prudential Center. The former Devil, who spent the first seven years of his career in New Jersey, is returning to The Rock for the first time since signing with the Avs this past off-season.

SECOND PERIOD

> Colorado had a goal 38 seconds into the period taken off the board for goaltender interference.

GOAL!
3:49 | 1 COL, 2 NJD
Bratt (Hischier, Palat)

GOAL!
6:47 | 1 COL, 3 NJD
Mercer (Haula, Meier)

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat-Hischier-Bratt
Meier-Haula-Mercer
Willman-Lazar-Bastian
Tierney-Nosek-Holtz

Bahl-Nemec
Hughes-Marino
Hatakka-Miller

Vanecek
Daws

AVALANCHE LINEUP

Drouin-MacKinnon-Rantanen
Parise-Johansen-Lehkonen
Wood-Colton-O’Connor
Cogliano-Olofsson-Kiviranta

Toews-Makar
Girard-Manson
Byram-Malinski

Annunen
Georgiev

DEVILS MINUTE

Nosek returns from a lengthy foot surgery recovery

