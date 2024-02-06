Devils Welcome Avs Following Break | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (24-20-3) vs. AVALANCHE (32-14-4)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Avalanche meet for the second and final time this season. It’s also the only meeting in New Jersey. Colorado notched a 6-3 win in Denver on Nov. 7 this season.

Dougie Hamilton and Tyler Toffoli each posted a goal and assist for two points in the effort. Mikko Rantanen scored two goals and three points, while Cale Makar added three assists. Former Devil Miles Wood scored a shorthanded goal and had two points against his old team.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils entered the bye week and All-Star break having lost two straight and five of their last seven.

They have some ground to make up in the race for a playoff spot in the Wild Card chase. New Jersey’s 51 points in 47 games has them in the fifth position, seven points out of the final playoff spot held by Detroit (58 points). The Red Wings have played three more games than the Devils.

The biggest reason for the Devils’ struggles has been the injuries the club has endured. Forward Tomas Nosek (out since Nov. 18 with a broken foot) has resumed practicing with the team. All-Star forward Jack Hughes (out since Jan. 5 with an upper-body injury) started practicing with the team in a non-contact fashion.

Forward Jesper Bratt, who replaced Hughes in the NHL’s All-Star Game last weekend, leads the team with 31 assists and 50 points. Tyler Toffoli has a team-best 21 goals to go with 34 points. Despite having missed 15 games this season, Hughes is still second on the team in scoring with 45 points. Rookie blueliner Luke Hughes paces the backend with eight goals and 26 points.

Avalanche Team Scope:

The Colorado Avalanche begin a massive six-game road trip to come out of the All-Star break with stops in New York (Rangers), Devils, Carolina, Florida, Washington and Tampa Bay. The Avalanche play the Devils on the second half of a back-to-back, losing to the Rangers Monday night, 2-1 in overtime.

The Avalanche ranked first in the Central Division with 68 points, two ahead of Dallas. The club has won seven of its last 10 games (7-2-1), and 11 of its last 15 (11-3-1).

The Avs are led by superstar Nathan MacKinnon. He has 32 goals and 85 points in 50 games to tie for the NHL scoring race lead. He’s followed by Mikko Rantanen, who has 27 goals and 66 points. Norris Trophy-candidate Cale Makar leads the blue line with 12 goals, 47 assists and 59 points. From there, the Avalanche have a considerable drop in production. Devon Toews is fourth on the team in scoring with 29 points.

Last week, the Avalanche also signed former Devil Zach Parise, who played last season with the New York Islanders. He made his Avalanche debut against the Rangers.

By the Numbers:

New Jersey defensemen have combined for eight power-play goals this season, which ranks tied for first in the NHL with Edmonton, per Feb. 5.

Luke Hughes’ 26 points (8g-18a) are ranked second for the most points that a rookie blueliner earned this season (B. Faber, 29).

MacKinnon was named the NHL’s First Star for the month of January. He notched 12 goals and 26 points, which included five game-winning goals, in 12 games.

MacKinnon posted his 85th point of the season Monday night at Madison Square Garden. He is the first player in franchise history to tally 85 points in the first 50 games of the season.

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton (pectoral muscle - LTIR)

Nosek (foot - IR)

Smith (sprained knee - IR)

J. Hughes (upper-body - day-to-day)

Siegenthaler (broken foot - IR)

Avalanche

Francouz (lower-body)

Landeskog (knee)