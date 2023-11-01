Devils Take Main Stage at Stadium Series | FEATURE

The Devils-Flyers matchup, the 40th outdoor game played in NHL history, will take place Saturday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. at the mutual home of the New York Giants and New York Jets. It will mark the second outdoor game for the Devils, who played the New York Rangers at Yankee Stadium in 2014, a 7-3 loss.

“It’s surreal sitting in those iconic venues. Your’e in awe,” said Devils Hall of Famer goaltender Martin Brodeur, who played in that previous outdoor game for the club. “When you play the game, you play the game. You don’t have time to think abut it. You concentrate on what you need to do. It’s the surrounding (aspects), things you’ll remember all your life.”

While the game is the ultimate payoff, much of the allure to the Stadium Series are the events that surround it, from the live band performance, to fireworks, to the team’s entrances.

“It’s an event. It’s not just a game,” Fitzgerald said. “Who will be the most creative to walk off the bus and into the arena, the clothing, the character you dress up as. There’s so much to it. It’s a major event. Everybody, staff, coaches, families, not just the players, have this date circled.”

Part of the experience is the family experience. Both teams will hold a family skate in which the players, coaches and staffs can bring their families onto the ice. Most participants will have family in town for the event and will enjoy the unique experience together.

“After peractice, spending some time with the kids skating around,” Brodeur said of his fondest memeory. “It was a gorgeus day.”

For the Devils, the game is sort of a coming out party. The team’s emergence last year put them on the map as one of the better teams in the NHL. Now they get an opportunity to showcase their stature for the world.