Devils Take Main Stage at Stadium Series | FEATURE

The Devils are taking their talents to the main stage.
The Devils have built one of the best teams in the NHL, finishing with the third-best record in the League last season. And with they’ve also become a big name draw with a young and entertinaing roster, let by superstar Jack Hughes (the NHL’s First Star for the Month of October) and captain Nico Hischier.
So, it’s no coincidence that the NHL is asking them to participate in marquee events, including the upcoming 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series against the Philadelhpia Flyers at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
“First and foremost, we’re super excited to be here and asked to do something like this in this iconic venue,” Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. “Where our team is at and starting to be asked to do things like this, we’re kicking around maybe going back over the Europe, I believe it’s because of the team we have and where we’re going. We’re fortunate we’ve been asekd to be here and part of this.
“Hopefully, there will be more down the road.”