Devils Recall Willman from Utica | BLOG

The Devils recalled forward Max Willman from the Utica Comets on Saturday and he will join the team in Chicago. With the Comets, Willman is averaging a point per game as he has seven points through his first seven games played (4G, 3A). Willman has the second most goals and points on the roster.

Willman signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils in early Oct. after a strong performance at Devils training camp on a professional try-out deal. The forward played five of the Devils seven preseason games and his one goal was the game-winning goal over the New York Islanders on Oct. 6.

Previously, Willman was a member of the Philadelphia Flyers organization where he played 50 NHL games for the Flyers, contributing four goals and two assists for six total points. The forward also played in the AHL for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during his four seasons with Philadelphia.

The Devils will take on the Blackhawks in Chicago Sunday night before finishing up a four-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Tuesday.