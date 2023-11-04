News Feed

DEVILS AT BLUES 11/3/23 GAME STORY

Devils Lose Hughes, Game to Blues | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT BLUES 11/3/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 at Blues 4
DEVILS AT WILD 11/2/23 GAME STORY

Devils Stake Lead, Hold on For Win in Minnesota | GAME STORY
Smith Host Kancer Jam Event | RELEASE

Brendan Smith to Host His First-Ever Kancer Jam Event | RELEASE
Devils Take Main Stage at Stadium Series | FEATURE

Devils Take Main Stage at Stadium Series | FEATURE
Jack Hughes Named First Star of Month | BLOG 11/1/23

Jack Hughes Named NHL's First Star for October | BLOG
Devils Practice Before Road Trip | NOTEBOOK

Devils Practice Before Road Trip | NOTEBOOK
Devils to Speak on Stadium Series | BLOG

Tickets on Sale Now for Stadium Series | BLOG
Red Hot | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Red Hot | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Curtis Lazar | STALL MATES

Lazar: 'If We Tease You, We Like You' | STALL MATES 
Toffoli Named NHL's First Star | BLOG

Toffoli Named NHL's First Star of the Week | BLOG
Why I Wear My Number Pt. 1 | FEATURE

Why I Wear My Number Pt. 1 | FEATURE
Fresh Off Win, Back to Work | NOTEBOOK

Fresh Off A Win, Devils Back to Work | NOTEBOOK
Dowling Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Dowling Assigned to Utica | BLOG
DEVILS VS WILD 10/29/23 GAME STORY

Devils PK Superior in Win over Minnesota | GAME STORY
Miller on Injured Reserve, Dowling Recalled | BLOG

Miller on Injured Reserve, Dowling Recalled | BLOG
Devils | NOTEBOOK 10/28/23

Hischier to Miss Game Against Wild | NOTEBOOK
DEVILS VS SABRES 10/27/23 GAME STORY

Haula Nets Two, Devils Lose Hischier in 5-4 Win | GAME STORY

Devils Recall Willman from Utica | BLOG

Willman will join the Devils in Chicago on their four-game road trip

WillmanBlog
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils recalled forward Max Willman from the Utica Comets on Saturday and he will join the team in Chicago. With the Comets, Willman is averaging a point per game as he has seven points through his first seven games played (4G, 3A). Willman has the second most goals and points on the roster.

Willman signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils in early Oct. after a strong performance at Devils training camp on a professional try-out deal. The forward played five of the Devils seven preseason games and his one goal was the game-winning goal over the New York Islanders on Oct. 6.

Previously, Willman was a member of the Philadelphia Flyers organization where he played 50 NHL games for the Flyers, contributing four goals and two assists for six total points. The forward also played in the AHL for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during his four seasons with Philadelphia.

The Devils will take on the Blackhawks in Chicago Sunday night before finishing up a four-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Tuesday.