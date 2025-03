The Devils have recalled forward Nolan Foote from Utica of the American Hockey League.

Foote, 24, has appeared in two games with New Jersey this season. He’s played the majority of the year with the Comets.

The 6-foot-3, 193-pound forward has 18 goals and 39 points in 53 games with Utica on the year. His 39 points lead Utica while his 18 goals rank second.