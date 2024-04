The Devils have recalled forward Graeme Clarke from Utica of the American Hockey League. Forward Brian Halonen was re-assigned to Utica.

Clarke, the Devils’ third-round pick (80th overall) in 2019, leads the Comets with 24 goals on the season while ranking second with 47 points.

Clarke, 22, made his NHL debut this season with New Jersey, suiting up against Vancouver on Jan. 6. He finished the game with plus-1 in 9:32 minutes of ice time.