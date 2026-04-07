Devils React to Fitzgerald News | FEATURE

Jack Hughes| PRE-RAW 4.7.26

On Tuesday morning, the Devils reacted to yesterday’s news that the Devils and general manager Tom Fitzgerald have parted ways.

Nico Hischier: “Fitzy and myself, I can be very thankful for him, what he’s done for me and the development of my career. I was 18 years old. He was assistant GM with Ray back in the day. It’s always a bit disappointing. You feel part of it. You understand the business. We’re the guys on the ice. He trusted us. We weren’t performing the way we should have. In business, things like that happen. Yeah, I’m a bit disappointed but understand the business side of it. Still, I’m very, very thankful for him and what he’s done for me.”

Jack Hughes: “Obviously, sad for Fitzy and his family. His family and my family are super close. Lucky, I got to spend all these years with him at the helm. He’s just an unbelievable person. I feel really bad for him. It’s just the way it is now. … Fitzy built the team. I think he’s done a pretty good job of that over the years. Most of it comes down to the players. We’re the ones competing every night. We’re the ones that can change the outcome of a hockey game. It’s just frustrating because I’m a big part of this team. I have a lot of love for Tommy Fitz. I’m sad to see him go. I wish we could have done better for him.”

Jesper Bratt: “I’ve been very thankful for all the years with Fitzy. He treated me well. He entrusted in me to be one of the leaders and part of this team for a long time. … I feel disappointed in myself, and what the whole team feels like. When this happens it’s because the team doesn’t perform the way the GM built up the plan. Sometimes that unfortunately falls on them. We feel very responsible for that.”

Luke Hughes: “It sucks. Fitzy put us all together. More importantly, he was a really great person. He treated me and my brother and the players in this locker room with a lot of respect. He really cared for us. That’s a testament to him as a person. Just a really great person. It sucks. It’s a tough day for everyone. It’s part of the business and it just sucks.”

Timo Meier: “He gave me a chance to come here, traded for me and signed long term. It’s disappointing seeing this. He believed in me. We didn’t get the results that we wanted to be in this position to have this happen. It’s obviously on us players and we want to be professional and handle this the right way.”

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