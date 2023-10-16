News Feed

Devils Wrap Three-Game Homestand Versus Panthers | PREVIEW

The Devils and Panthers face off Monday in the first of three meetings this season

Nico vs Panthers
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

The Devils host the Florida Panthers on Monday night, the third of three games at home to open the 2023-24 NHL season.

Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on MSGSN. You can also listen to the game on the Devils Radio Network.

BY THE NUMBERS

PRE-GAME STORY

GAME-DAY VIDEO
PREVIEW

DEVILS (1-0-1) vs. PANTHERS (0-2-0)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Panthers meet for the first time this season on Monday night. The two teams will play three times this season, with two games held in New Jersey. They won't meet again until January 13, 2024, in Florida and will conclude their season series in Newark on March 5, 2024.

Devils Team Scope:

After starting the season 1-0-1 the Devils will close out their three-game, season-opening homestand on Monday night. In the opening two games, New Jersey has conceded the first goal of the game to their opponent, a trend the team is hoping to end on Monday night.

Jack Hughes leads the roster with five points (2g-3a) in two games, while Dougie Hamilton (2g-1a), Jesper Bratt (2g-1a) and Jonas Siegenthaler (0g-3a) all have three points to begin the year.

Panthers Team Scope:

The Florida Panthers are still in search of their first win of the season. The Panthers have started their season on the road, with stops in Minnesota and Winnipeg. The Wild shut out the Panthers 2-0 and the Jets won out with a 6-4 scoreline. This is the first time since 2018 that Florida has started a season 0-2, and also the first time since 2010 the Panthers have lost two consecutive games in regulation to open a season.

By the Numbers:

  • Jack Hughes became the seventh player in Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts franchise history to reach five points through two games to begin a season. Hughes opened the season with a two-goal night and had a three-point effort against the Coyotes.
  • Florida took a lead on the Jets just 25 seconds into the second period. It wouldn't last long, just 10 seconds in fact, before Winnipeg evened the game.

Injuries:

Devils

Nosek (lower body, day-to-day)
Kinkaid (IR - Non Roster)
Daws (IR - Non Roster)
Halonen (IR - Non Roster)
Foote (IR - Non Roster)

Panthers

Aaron Ekblad (shoulder, Injured Reserve)
Brandon Montour (IR)
Sam Bennett (unknown, out)

TV & RADIO

• You can watch the game on MSGSN beginning with the Pre-Game Show at 6:30 p.m.

• Listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network via the team website or mobile app beginning at 6:55 p.m. ET with Matt Loughlin on play-by-play and color analyst Chico Resch. 