Devils Practice Amidst Homestand | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing Wednesday afternoon at the RWJBarnabas Hockey Health House inside Prudential Center.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
Devils Now... Coming Soon!
Defenseman John Marino (upper-body) and forward Jack Hughes are not participating in practice. Hughes worked out before practice.
It was a maintenance day for Hughes, but there was no update on Marino.
It’s no secret that Devils forward Timo Meier is on a roll right now. He scored two goals – both on the power play – Tuesday night a 5-2 win against Pittsburgh. And that’s just his latest heroics.
Meier now has 21 goals on the season in 56 games. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Swiss has 10 goals in his past 10 games. He scored 11 goals in the previous 46.
“After what people would say was a slow start for him, he’s found his game,” teammate Jesper Bratt said. “He’s worked really hard over the year and is now getting rewarded. That’s what great players do. Even if they struggle on paper, they always find a way back. He’s been playing really well lately. He’s helped us score some big goals. He’s using his strength. It’s been good to see.”
Perhaps the biggest change is in Meier’s confidence.
“Confidence is a funny thing. When you have it, you feel like you’re on top of your game, when you don’t it seems hard to find,” interim head coach Travis Green said. “He seems to have a better aura about him right now. You can really tell that he feels good about himself.”
While the scoring is the most noticeable impact, Meier has also been involved in a lot of the intangibles away from the puck as well.
“His 200-foot game right now is as good as I’ve seen it,” Green said. “Not only is he scoring but he’s really paying attention to little details in our system. It’s helping him get to scoring chances as well. Defensively he’s done a good job.”
“He’s such a big body. He’s really good on the forecheck. He’s really good at holding onto pucks,” captain Nico Hischier said. “Those little things matter too. He’s not afraid to block shots. He’s not afraid to go where it hurts. You need players on the team to play the way that he does. He does it for us. So, that’s been really good.”
The Devils were on the ice for 30 minutes of organized practice. It may seem short, but the team is trying to balance keeping the players fresh with working on their game and systems. So, they use short, intense practices with a purpose.
“Every drill had a purpose. We were working on little things. Little things matter in games,” Hischier said. “We were working on that. We want, when we’re out there, the time counts. That’s why we want to be crisp and sharp out there.”
The Devils are trying to translate the fast-pace and intensity of practice into games.
“They’re not the longest practices, but they’re really sharp. They’re really intense,” Bratt said. “They make us ready for games. That’s what it’s all about, to have that sharpness in our game, the details. The focus with every pass being on the tape. Having that fast pace and quick mentality that we want when we play games.”
Bratt on playing a complete game against Pittsburgh: "We played the right way. We talked about 60 minutes the whole time. Get a good start and continue that for 60 minutes to be sharp. Overall, we played a full lineup, 60 minutes."
