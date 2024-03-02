Devils Practice in City of Angels | NOTEBOOK

siegenthaler miller

The Devils are practicing in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon. 

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Today's Content

Player Interviews... Coming Soon!
Devils Now... Coming Soon!
Head Coach Lindy Ruff... Coming Soon!

Practice Details

The Devils had their full compliment of players for Saturday's practice at Toyota Sports Center in Los Angeles. Recently acquired forward Kurtis MacDermid will be joining the team later tonight.

In Case You Missed It
READ: 
WATCH:
 
HIGHLIGHTS: Ducks 4, Devils 3
 
POST-GAME RAWS: Ruff | Hischier | JHughes | Meier

More News

Devils Sign Defenseman Mikael Diotte | RELEASE

Ducks Down Devils in SoCal | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 at Ducks 4

Kurtis MacDermid Acquired by Devils | RELEASE

Devils Hold Leap Day Practice | NOTEBOOK

Devils Acquire 4th-Round Pick | RELEASE

Devils, RWJBarnabas Health Continuing 30-Year Partnership | FEATURE

Devils to Host Gender Equality Night | RELEASE

Devils Rout Sharks to Open West Coast Swing | GAME STORY

Nolan Foote Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Devils Struck by Lightning in 4-1 Loss | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Lightning 4

The Captain Leads His Team Past Montreal, 4-3 | GAME STORY

Schmid Recalled from AHL; Poulter Assigned | BLOG

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 vs Canadiens 3

Bastian Moved to IR, Halonen Recalled | BLOG

Chase Stillman Is Finding His Way | PROSPECT WATCH

Devils Downed by Rangers | GAME STORY