Ducks Down Devils in SoCal | GAME STORY

ANAHEIM, CA - The New Jersey Devils had an opportunity to tighten the gap between themselves and the Philadelphia Flyers in the Metropolitan Division standings to just three points if they could post a victory in Anaheim on Friday night.

Instead of taking advantage, the Devils are left with a lot of question marks to deal with. The Ducks opened the scoring at 3:37 of the first period, a situation the Devils are unfortunately familiar with, conceding the first goal of the game with the 44th time this season. Twice the Devils would be forced to tie up the game with goals from Timo Meier and Jack Hughes, but it was the Ducks who capitalized on their limited to chances to defeat the Devils 4-3.

Adam Henrique's wrap-around goal at 18:15 of the first period broke a 1-1 tie, erasing Meier's game-tying goal, while Hughes' second-period power play 2-2 tying goal was wiped away by Frank Vatrano's second goal of the night at 17:08 of the second.

Tyler Toffoli's power play goal with 2:57 to play brought the Devils within one. Toffoli's 26th of the season brought the scoreline to 4-3.

The biggest moment of drama came with less than three seconds to play in the game. With the Devils net empty and an extra player on the ice, New Jersey was pressing for the game-tying goal before Anaheim's Frank Vatrano deliberately pushed the net off it's moorings. The Devils were awarded a penalty shot which Jack Hughes was elected to take. Hughes went in on Dostal and perhaps took one too many moves, losing the puck on his backhand and unable to retrieve it to get a shot off.

The Ducks managed four goals on just 14 shots on Nico Daws, who was replaced by Akira Schmid to start the third period. New Jersey had over 50 shots on Dostal.