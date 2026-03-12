LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Flames

The Devils host the Calgary Flames at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Calgary Flames
The Devils host the Calgary Flames at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
No goals as of yet
TBA
TBA
Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!
Book Your New Years Plan Today to receive a Limited Edition Nico Hischer Bobblehead.
Enjoy a fun, action-packed game as you cheer on the Devils with your crew! Bring a group of 10+ to receive exclusive benefits and specially-priced tickets!