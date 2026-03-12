Game Day: Devils vs Flames

Thursday, March 12, 2026

Game Day Home Game Preview Game Notes Live Updates Game Story Game Reports Photo Gallery Gamecenter

LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Flames

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Calgary Flames

flames follow live

The Devils host the Calgary Flames at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

TBA

FLAMES LINEUP

TBA

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Gritsyuk and Bratt flip wings tonight, reuniting Bratt with Jack and Grits with Glass.

Media Game Notes Head-to-Head: vs. Flames Stats Comparison Devils Stats Flames Stats
Game Summary Game Summary Event Summary Event Summary Shot Summary Shot Summary Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Home Time on Ice - Home Full Game Play-by-Play Full Game Play-by-Play Face-Off Summary Face-Off Summary Face-Off Comparison Face-Off Comparison Rosters & Starting Lineups

The Black and Red

Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!

Learn More

Devils New Years Plan

Book Your New Years Plan Today to receive a Limited Edition Nico Hischer Bobblehead.

See Plans & New Benefits

Group Tickets

Enjoy a fun, action-packed game as you cheer on the Devils with your crew! Bring a group of 10+ to receive exclusive benefits and specially-priced tickets!

Learn More