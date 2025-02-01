Devils Practice Before 2-Game Trip | NOTEBOOK

daws jack hughes
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils are practicing Saturday afternoon at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside the Prudential Center.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Today's Content

Player Interviews...Coming Soon!
Devils Now...Coming Soon!
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe...Coming Soon!
Feature Article...Coming Soon!

Total Recall

The Devils recalled goaltender Nico Daws from Utica of the American Hockey League. Last week, Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said the club would bring Daws up and he'd likely play in one of the Devils' next four games heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

In Case You Missed It
READ: 
10 TAKEAWAYS: In the Trenches
WATCH:
 
HIGHLIGHTS: Devils 5, Flyers 0
 
POST-GAME RAWS: Mercer | LHughes | Meier | Keefe

More News

Nico Daws Recalled from Utica | TRANSACTIONS

In the Trenches | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Devils 'Sweep the Deck' for a Good Cause | FEATURE

Maintenance Days at Practice | NOTEBOOK

Oh, Brother; Devils' Offense Explodes in Victory | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Flyers 0

Devils Fall in Philly | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 2 at Flyers 4

Hischier Returns to NJ with Injury | INJURY UPDATE

Halonen Recalled from Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Bratt says Sweden games vs. Finland ‘bring out a little extra in everyone’

Devils Earn Big OT Win in Montreal | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4 at Canadiens 3

Allen Town | FEATURE

Devils Practice Before Trip | NOTEBOOK

Isaac Poulter Recalled from Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Markstrom Out 4 to 6 Weeks with MCL Sprain | INJURY UPDATE

In This Moment | 10 TAKEAWAYS