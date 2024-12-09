Devils Practice Monday Afternoon | NOTEBOOK

The Devils practiced Monday afternoon at the RWJBarnabas Heath Hockey House in Prudential Center.
Below is the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
The Devils continue a five-game homestand and will host the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday
The Devils were back to work with practice as they continue their five-game homestand.
All expected skaters participated in practice; however, Jake Allen was not on the ice for the Devils. Head coach Sheldon Keefe gave an update following the on-ice session:
"He's getting evaluated today. We'll have to see exactly where he's at and he's questionable at this point to backup, but Markstrom will play tomorrow regardless."
Here's how the Devils practiced today:
Nathan Légaré also took reps with the Hischier to allow Nathan Bastian more time with the Dowling line. That was another step in his progression as Bastian is working his way back from injury.
"He's close," Keefe said on Bastian. "He's been skating a lot. Today's the first time that we included him on a line just to get more consistent reps. We'll just have to see where he's at. He's starting to approach the day-to-day part here ... just have to wait for the doctor's ok."
Keefe on the Devils wall play and board battles:
“We’ve been inconsistent. When we’ve played at our best, we’ve very good in that area. We practice it almost every day and have prioritized it since the beginning of training camp as an area to be really good in. I think we’ve improved but we have a ways to go in all zones, in our zone, in the offensive zone. Trying to win those battles and get off the walls to play in the more important ice in the middle.”
Palat discussing his role on a line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt:
“It’s been a tough season for me point wise, but I’m just trying to do those little things too - be in the right spot, win a battle, and most importantly to give them the puck. When you play with Bratt and Jack, they need the puck in their hands so I’m trying to do that.”
