Devils Practice Monday Afternoon | NOTEBOOK

Monday's Practice

The Devils were back to work with practice as they continue their five-game homestand.

All expected skaters participated in practice; however, Jake Allen was not on the ice for the Devils. Head coach Sheldon Keefe gave an update following the on-ice session:

"He's getting evaluated today. We'll have to see exactly where he's at and he's questionable at this point to backup, but Markstrom will play tomorrow regardless."

Here's how the Devils practiced today: