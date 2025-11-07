Devils Prep for Penguins | NOTEBOOK

The Devils practiced at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House at Prudential Center as they prepare to host the Penguins tomorrow afternoon.
Check out the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
After leaving Thursday's game against Montreal with an injury, defenseman Dougie Hamilton did not skate at practice on Friday. Hamilton played 10:09 before leaving in the second period with an injury. Without Hamilton at practice, there was another shuffling of the deck on the backend with both his and Brett Pesce's absence.
Colton White, who was recalled from Utica on Wednesday, paired up with Dennis Cholowski on the third pairing.
If Hamilton is unable to play on Saturday, it leaves plenty of opportunity for players to step into big roles. It's something that veteran defenseman Brenden Dillon sees as a big opportunity for the younger defensemen around him to grasp onto.
“This is a big opportunity, right?” Dillon said. “You’re going to get more minutes, more opportunity. Whether that’s special teams, five-on-five. If you’re a competitor, you want these minutes, you want to be counted on, relied upon, that’s the best part about our sport, the competitive side of it."
For a player like White, who hasn't played in the NHL in several years, should he get into the lineup, it's not something he'll take for granted.
"It’s really exciting,” White said of the possibility of playing. “It’s been a long time since I’ve played, a lot of hard work and a long time. But I’m going to be really excited and grateful for the opportunity.”
Up front, the Devils ran with the same lines at practice as they played with in Montreal. Forward Connor Brown, who has missed the past three games with an undisclosed injury, was also absent from practice.
When the Devils and Penguins meet on Saturday afternoon, it will be a battle between two of the East's and the league's heavyweights.
New Jersey currently occupies the No. 2 spot in the league with 20 points in 14 games and a 10-4-0 record, while the Penguins sit fourth, with 20 points of their own, but a 9-4-2 record in 15 games.
The matchup almost marks a battle of top-tier power plays. The Penguins are firing at a league-best 35.9 percent, while the Devils, after going 0-for-4 last night against Montreal, rank sixth at 27 percent.
“I think for tomorrow, a team that those guys have been together not just years, but decades, they know each other, they can read off one another,” Dillon said of the Penguins power play. “Year after year, they seem to always be on that top end for the power play. First and foremost, try and stay out of the box is going to be our best bet at that, try and play five-on-five and when they do (have a power play), have some good sticks and just be aware.”
And then there’s 38-year-old Sidney Crosby, who is tied for the league lead in goals (11) and has four goals in his last five games played, including two against the Capitals on Thursday night.
