Devils Prep for Penguins | NOTEBOOK

The Ins and Outs

After leaving Thursday's game against Montreal with an injury, defenseman Dougie Hamilton did not skate at practice on Friday. Hamilton played 10:09 before leaving in the second period with an injury. Without Hamilton at practice, there was another shuffling of the deck on the backend with both his and Brett Pesce's absence.

Colton White, who was recalled from Utica on Wednesday, paired up with Dennis Cholowski on the third pairing.

If Hamilton is unable to play on Saturday, it leaves plenty of opportunity for players to step into big roles. It's something that veteran defenseman Brenden Dillon sees as a big opportunity for the younger defensemen around him to grasp onto.

“This is a big opportunity, right?” Dillon said. “You’re going to get more minutes, more opportunity. Whether that’s special teams, five-on-five. If you’re a competitor, you want these minutes, you want to be counted on, relied upon, that’s the best part about our sport, the competitive side of it."

For a player like White, who hasn't played in the NHL in several years, should he get into the lineup, it's not something he'll take for granted.

"It’s really exciting,” White said of the possibility of playing. “It’s been a long time since I’ve played, a lot of hard work and a long time. But I’m going to be really excited and grateful for the opportunity.”

Up front, the Devils ran with the same lines at practice as they played with in Montreal. Forward Connor Brown, who has missed the past three games with an undisclosed injury, was also absent from practice.