Devils Host 15th Annual Military Appreciation Night | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Financial will honor the nation’s current and former military service members during the team’s 15th annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Prudential on Monday, November 10, 2025, when they face off against the New York Islanders for a 7:00 PM contest at Prudential Center. The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a camo baseball hat courtesy of Prudential and there will be a multitude of concourse activations, in-game features, and much more to celebrate the dedication of members of the United States military. Additionally, Prudential is providing 200 complimentary tickets to active military personnel and veterans to attend the game.

Fans may enter the Devils Military Appreciation Sweepstakes presented by Prudential for a chance to win various prizes including a team-signed military-themed jersey, a player signed helmet or glass seat tickets to the next Devils home game, which will include access to the Prudential Lounge. To enter the sweepstakes, visit newjerseydevils.com/militaryappreciation.

Military-themed jerseys signed by the players will be auctioned online through November 17, with net proceeds benefiting New Jersey Veterans Network. To place a bid, visit newjerseydevils.com/military.

Prudential has a long-standing commitment to supporting veterans, active military members, their families and caregivers in achieving financial resilience and protecting their long-term goals.

Throughout the night, the Devils and Prudential will pay tribute to the armed forces through a variety of activations, including:

Camo Baseball Hat Giveaway: The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a camo baseball hat courtesy of Prudential. 50/50 Benefitting New Jersey Veterans Network: Funds raised through the night’s 50/50 will benefit New Jersey Veterans Network, a volunteer mobile outreach program dedicated to helping veterans and their families live a better life. DJ Dennis Penny: Program Coordinator at Rutgers University Military Programs and Services will emcee the concourse activation with military-connected students. Heroes Among Us, presented by Prudential: John O’Connell will be recognized as the Hero of the Game. John, a U.S. Air Force Veteran and USA Hockey Disabled Athlete of the Year, is legally blind and plays hockey with the New Jersey Warriors. He doesn’t let physical limitations prevent him from getting on the ice and is an inspiration for both the blind and hockey communities. Prudential Concourse Activation: Fans can visit the Prudential concourse activation space “Here For our Heroes" outside of Section 19 to pen a digital postcard to troops overseas, add photos of their military heroes to the inspiring Hero Wall, and receive a set of two co-branded pins. Custom Dog Tag Table & Medical Dummy Display: U.S. Army Exhibit hosted by the North Jersey Recruiting Company will be on the upper concourse. Members of the North Jersey Recruiting Company will be customizing dog tags, handing out Army gear and lanyards, and allowing fans to interact with a medical dummy to learn more about Tactical Casualty Care. New Jersey Warriors Hockey Team Table: Members of NJ Warriors will participate in an on-ice competition during the second intermission.