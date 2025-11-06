Hit the Ice Buzzin' | 10 TAKEAWAYS

The Devils are sitting at 9-4-0, and while this recent stretch has had its bumps, it’s hard not to keep some perspective. If you’d looked at the first 10–12 games of the schedule before the season started and seen the caliber of opponents lined up, you’d sign up for a record of the same measure.

They’ve already hit some incredible highs like the eight-game win streak that reminded everyone just how dangerous this team can be, but naturally, after a run like that, coming back down a bit can feel like a letdown. That’s just the reality of an NHL season: what goes up eventually comes down one way or another. The good news for New Jersey is that even with a few hiccups, they’re still in a great spot: second in the Eastern Conference, just a single point behind Montreal.

Their most recent run, though, was as grueling as it gets: eight games in just 13 days. That’s a brutal pace for any team, and you could see the fatigue start to creep in at times. The schedule ahead still has plenty of hockey, but now there are some longer breaks between games, enough to catch their breath, tighten things up in practice, and get a little healthier. With a bit more rest and rhythm, this next stretch could be a real opportunity for the Devils to settle in and start stacking some wins again.

Now, let's get into it!