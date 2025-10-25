Markstrom May Return on Upcoming Road Trip | NOTEBOOK

The Ins and Outs

Nico Hischier was the lone player missing from today's very brief practice session, taking a maintenance day confirmed head coach Sheldon Keefe. In his place, to create a balance during drills, was forward Juho Lammikko. Lammikko served as the placeholder between Timo Meier and Arseny Gritsyuk but Keefe did advise that Lammikko is not yet ready to return from his undisclosed injury that he suffered during the preseason.

Sharing the load between the pipes for practice were three goaltenders: Jacob Markstrom, Jake Allen and Nico Daws. Markstrom continues to work his way back from injury and had a net to himself for the 20 minute practice session. The Devils play on Sunday afternoon against Colorado before departing for a nine-day road trip that will take them to Colorado, San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim.

“He’ll be on the trip,” head coach Sheldon Keefe shared. “We see him playing on the trip. When exactly that is we’ll have to see how he feels today and what that looks like. Once we get out to Colorado tomorrow night, we’ll have an opportunity for him to skate out in Colorado on Monday too and see where it goes from there.”

Markstrom took part in Friday's morning skate as well as Saturday's practice session. He has been out since getting injured in the third period against the Blue Jackets in Columbus on October 15th.