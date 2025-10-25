Markstrom May Return on Upcoming Road Trip | NOTEBOOK

Meet the Opponent
The Devils will open up a home-and-home with the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday afternoon. New Jersey will host the Avs before both teams travel to Colorado where the Avs host the Devils on Tuesday. It will be a matchup of two teams with enviable depth, an active defense and superstar skill.
A challenge, says Keefe.
“They’ve got great talent and skill-level there,” Keefe said of the Colorado blueline. “A lot of that, comes from the speed and skill of their forwards that they back you off, they create separation and they find the defense late and the defense is active in the offensive zone. They’ve just got multiple threats. No real surprises but with (Gabriel) Landeskog and (Brock) Nelson there now, it’s a different looking group in terms of their depth and their depth players are as good as ever. Lots of speed, lots of skill. I think it’s a challenge unlike we have seen here quite yet in terms of the depth and the confidence that their team has. They haven’t lost in regulation all season long and they generate a ton. So it’s going to be a great opportunity for us to meet that challenge.”
There are similarities across the board, which should make it an even more inticing matchup.
"They’re a fast team, they’ve got good players, they can skate, a lot,” Jonas Siegenthaler said. “A lot of skills, but so are we. We’ve got a skilled team, we’re good skaters. At the end it’s about us not giving them too much, not opening up the game, playing consistent and stick to our game plan. Our chances will come. We don’t need to force anything.”