Season's Eve Practice | NOTEBOOK

Practice Hamilton Hischier
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils hold their final practice prior to opening the 2023-24 season Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings at Prudential Center.

Forward Erik Haula (upper-body, day-to-day) rejoined the team for practice after missing the past few days. 

Stay tuned to the notebook for updates throughout the day on injuries, lineup, interviews, videos and more!

The Devils had a full slate of players for their Wednesday afternoon practice, including Erik Haula (upper-body, day-to-day). Haula has missed the past few days of practice. 

"Erik felt better, skated," Devils head coach Lindy Ruff said. "We just have to wait and see how he made out."

The Devils used the following workflow...

The Devils also stuck with their 1a-1b power play configurations: 
Hamilton, Holtz, Meier, Mercer, Hischier
LHughes, JHughes, Bratt, Palat, Toffoli

Ruff Extention

The Devils started the day with some big news. The club has extended head coach Lindy Ruff for multiple years. 

“This young, exciting team has developed and thrived under Lindy’s stewardship since he joined the Devils organization,” said Devils’ Managing Partner David Blitzer. “Lindy is one of the winningest coaches in NHL history and his extension is well deserved. I’m looking forward to continued team success this upcoming season and beyond.”

“We’re incredibly fortunate as an organization to have Lindy Ruff behind the bench to guide this group, who’ve made significant strides under his leadership,” said Fitzgerald. “I’ve always believed that Lindy was, and continues to be, the right man behind the bench for this team. From the beginning, he’s done a tremendous job piloting our young group, and we’re excited to see this team’s continued success under his watch as we take the next steps.”

Read the full release here.

DEVILS ON RUFF

Hischier: “His experience helped a lot. He’s been around for so long. It was something we needed. He’s been really patient with us. It turned out it was the right thing to do.”

Bratt: “He’s been great for us. He was here for when we started to turn things around. We’re excited for his extension. He’s been part of this journey for a long time. He set the foundation for the whole team, how all of this started. He was such a huge part of the success we had last year.”

J.Hughes: “(Ruff) came in here and just let me run. He said ‘I think you can be a special player.’ You know how I feel about Lindy. I’m really excited for him, really happy for him. For me, he’s really allowed me to develop as a player and allowed me to be me. He’s allowed me to be myself and he’s empowered me. At the same time he’s coached me hard. He’s the guy that’s gotten me to where I’m at in my career now. I have a lot of respect for him.”

In Case You Missed It
READ: 
10 TAKEAWAYS: Ready or Not
WATCH:
 
PRACTICE INTERVIEWS: Bratt | Palat | Smith | Ruff
 