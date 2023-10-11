Season's Eve Practice | NOTEBOOK

DEVILS ON RUFF

Hischier: “His experience helped a lot. He’s been around for so long. It was something we needed. He’s been really patient with us. It turned out it was the right thing to do.”

Bratt: “He’s been great for us. He was here for when we started to turn things around. We’re excited for his extension. He’s been part of this journey for a long time. He set the foundation for the whole team, how all of this started. He was such a huge part of the success we had last year.”

J.Hughes: “(Ruff) came in here and just let me run. He said ‘I think you can be a special player.’ You know how I feel about Lindy. I’m really excited for him, really happy for him. For me, he’s really allowed me to develop as a player and allowed me to be me. He’s allowed me to be myself and he’s empowered me. At the same time he’s coached me hard. He’s the guy that’s gotten me to where I’m at in my career now. I have a lot of respect for him.”