Ready or Not, Here They Come | 10 TAKEAWAYS

1.

It has been a long training camp and preseason. They always start feeling that way when the team is coming closer together and the lineup is becoming clearer. What has also become clear, as the team steamrolled its way through the preseason schedule, is how everyone is buying into what is going to make this team successful and how the team wants to play.

It's a continuation and growth from last season, where the buzzwords remain the same, but have to be taken to another level.

“We want to be a connected, committed group," captain Nico Hischier said, "A really fast team, transition fast. Not a lot of set breakouts. Just go, go, go. That’s our game.”

It's the game with which they achieved a playoff berth last season and a trip to the Second Round of the playoffs, and whenever you achieve a new level of success, it suddenly becomes the lowest bar in achievement going forward.

Big things are expected and there's no other way they'd prefer it.

It has to be a good feeling to enter an NHL season with high expectations set, not because the pundits are alluding to them, but because you've raised your own bar.