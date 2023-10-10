Ready or Not, Here They Come | 10 TAKEAWAYS

We're back! Just a few days away now from the start of the Devils 2023-24 Regular season and I'm so excited to bring you all another year of 10 Takeaways!
As in years past, this will be a weekly space where I share behind-the-scene stories, my favorite facts and stats, and anything else that may pop up along the way. I'm looking forward to sharing the season with you all here once again, and have been gathering plenty to chat about over the last few weeks of training camp and the preseason.
So without further ado, on the eve of the season beginning, here is this week's edition of 10 Takeaways