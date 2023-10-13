Nico Hischier and the Devils host the Arizona Coyotes and Logan Cooley in his NHL debut tonight at Prudential Center! Stay tuned for live updates throughout the game!
LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 vs. Coyotes 1
GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS
FIRST PERIOD
‣ Making his NHL debut tonight is Arizona Coyote Logan Cooley. Cooley was taken third at the 2022 NHL Draft, just behind Devils defenseman Simon Nemec.
‣ Five players from Switzerland will take part in tonight's Devils/Coyotes game: Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Jonas Siegenthaler and Akira Schmid for New Jersey, and JJ Moser for the Coyotes.
GOAL!
6:22 | 1 ARI, 0 NJ
ARI Goal: Dumba (Keller, Schmaltz)
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: 14 ARI, 7 NJ
POWER PLAY: 0/1 ARI, 0/1 NJ
HITS: 7 ARI, 7 NJ
GIVEAWAYS: 1 ARI, 4 NJ
TAKEAWAYS: 0 ARI, 5 NJ
BLOCKED SHOTS: 5 ARI, 5 NJ
DEVILS LINEUP
Meier-Hishier-Mercer
Toffoli-Hughes-Bratt
Palat-Haula-Holtz
Nosek-McLeod-Bastian
Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Bahl-Marino
Smith-Hughes
Schmid
Vanecek
COYOTES LINEUP
Keller-Hayton-Schmaltz
Zucker-Cooley-Kerfoot
Maccelli-Bjugstad-Crouse
Carcone-McBain-O'Brien
Moser-Dumba
Välimäki-Dermott
Durzi-Brown
Vejmelka
Ingram
LINDY RUFF PRE-GAME INTERVIEW
Lindy Ruff | PRE-GAME RAW