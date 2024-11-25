Devils Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night | RELEASE

The Devils will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by RWJBarnabas Health on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, when they face off against the Washington Capitals for a 7 p.m. contest at Prudential Center. The Devils will have various ways for fans to get involved throughout the night to help raise funds for the Oncology Healing Room within the Cancer Center at Clara Maass Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health Facility. For tickets to Hockey Fights Cancer Night, visit newjerseydevils.com/tickets.

Devils to host 12-year-old Theo Koshenkov at the game on November 30

The Devils will host 12-year-old Theo Koshenkov and his family at the game. Hockey super fan Theo, from East Brunswick, New Jersey, was diagnosed with Lymphoma earlier this year and is currently receiving treatment at the Rutgers Cancer Institute, the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center together with RWJBarnabas Health. His gameday experience will include a one-day contract signed by General Manager Tom Fitzgerald, an official team-signed jersey and locker stall, meet and greet with his favorite Devils player, Jack Hughes, watch warmups from the penalty box, join the starting lineup read in the locker room, participate in a ceremonial puck drop, and ride the Zamboni during the second intermission. Theo and his family will also attend practice earlier in the week, followed by a full team meet and greet.

The Devils will honor Dr. Marissa Botwinick, a pediatric hematologist/oncologist at Rutgers Cancer Institute and the Bristol Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, and Dawn Carey, an advanced practice nurse in the Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health, as the Heroes of the Game. Dr. Botwinick is recognized for providing her patients with advanced treatment options including clinical trials and compassionate, family-centered care, while Carey works collaboratively with physicians, instilling her extensive knowledge and expertise in pediatric hematology and oncology for patients and families since 1996. Both are members of the devoted health care team for Hockey Fights Cancer honoree Theo Koshenkov. Additionally, the National Anthem will be sung NYU student Mya Rodriguez, who overcame stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“As the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute together with RWJBarnabas Health continues to make strides in cancer prevention, research and treatment, and we are grateful for the devoted support of the NHL and our partner, the New Jersey Devils, in our shared mission to conquer a disease that impacts so many,” said Dr. Steven Libutti, William N. Hait Director of Rutgers Cancer Institute and Senior Vice President of Oncology Services at RWJBarnabas Health. “Hockey Fights Cancer Night is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the strength and bravery of cancer patients and their families, while underscoring the importance of advancing cancer research and care.”

Devils to raise funds to donate back Clara Maass Medical Center Oncology Healing Room

The Devils will host a Mystery Puck sale on the main concourse prior to the game outside of Section 20. There will be a limited number of player-autographed pucks, which will be sold for $25. Hockey Fights Cancer-themed jerseys available to be worn during player arrivals will be auctioned between November 30 and run through December 7. Fans will be able to place their bid at newjerseydevils.com/auction. Funds raised through that night’s 50/50 will benefit the Oncology Healing Room within the Cancer Center at Clara Maass Medical Center as well.

Player Hockey Fights Cancer Placard Display

The Devils players, coaches and management inscribed cards to support those in their fight against cancer. The placards presented by AstraZeneca, the NHL and NHLPA’s first-ever presenting sponsor of Hockey Fights Cancer, will be displayed in the hallway that the players pass on their way to the ice that evening.

Prudential Center and the Devils social media channels will turn lavender to commemorate the night.

Prudential Center’s M&M’s and Citizens towers will be lit purple for the night, lavender Devils logos will be used on the video board throughout the game, and the sponsor logos on the main ice dasher boards will turn lavender for the night. There will be special in-game activations and game presentation elements to honor the event by participating in a photo activation area on the main concourse outside of Section 20 where they can show their support by taking a photo and tagging @NJDevils and #PruPics on social media. Fans will also have the opportunity to take part in a recognition during the game for those who courageously fought, are currently fighting, or have lost their lives to cancer by holding up Hockey Fights Cancer placards at their seats during the first period.

October Saves

Youth hockey goalies across the state of New Jersey finished first place in North America raising $163,686 for cancer research through the October Saves campaign, an initiative where Mite to Pro goaltenders across the United States and Canada raise funds through saves made during their games in October. Ayrton Whitehouse of the Princeton Jr. Tigers and Charlie Curtiss of the New Jersey Colonials ranked # 1 and #2 in North America raising $22,551 and $22,390 respectively, and will serve as Junior Captains of the Game. There will also be a $15,000 check presentation to the Oncology Healing Room within the Cancer Center at Clara Maass Medical Center on behalf of the October Saves campaign and New Jersey Youth Hockey community.