Devils Undefeated in Preseason, Shutout Islanders 3-0 | GAME STORY

ELMONT, NY - The New York Islanders may have dressed their full NHL roster, but it didn't seem to be much of a problem for Akira Schmid and the Devils roster in front of him.

The Devils had few NHL regulars in their lineup and were still able to frustrate the Islanders. Schmid had an outstanding night, facing over 30 shots, and looked like nothing was going to phase him, completely dialed in on his performance.

The 23-year-old goaltender put together a shutout performance, the Devils beating the Islanders 3-0, finishing off an undefeated preseason for New Jersey.

"You can't complain about that," Dawson Mercer said, "Every day when you're coming to the rink and you're playing a game and you win its a great feeling. I think we did a real great job of it in the preseason, using it to our advantage, the last one, I'm just really happy to be part of this group right now."

Two of the three opening Devils goals came off defensemen's sticks. The first was Kevin Bahl, who shot home the puck past Sorokin from the left circle, followed by a brilliant shorthanded shift by Simon Nemec.

Nemec intercepted a desperate clearing attempt by Cal Clutterbuck and proceeded to fend Oliver Wahlstrom using his smooth skating to get to the inside of the ice and found Sorokin's five-hole for the 3-0 lead.

"I saw the chance," Nemec said, post-game. "I just went and scored a goal."