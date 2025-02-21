Devils Host Stars after Break | PREVIEW

dallas game preview
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (31-20-6) vs. DALLAS STARS (35-18-2)

New Jersey returns to action following the 4 Nations Face-Off by hosting the Dallas Stars. Puck drops is 6 p.m. ET.

You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. Tonight's game is presented by Integrate Comfort Systems.

MORNING SKATE RECAP

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

Both the Devils and Stars had players taking part in the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Devils' Jesper Bratt (Sweden) and Erik Haula (Finland) did not make the Championship Game. Neither did Dallas' Esa Lindell, Roope Hintz and Mikael Granlund (Finland).

The Final featured Jack Hughes (USA, Devils) and Jake Oettinger (USA, Dallas) against Thomas Harley (Canada, Dallas) and assistant coach Pete DeBoer (Canada, Dallas). The Canadians won, 3-2, in overtime.

The Devils entered the 4 Nations Face-Off break on a high following a 4-0 victory at Montreal. Goalie Jake Allen made 34 saves for his second shutout in four games while Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt each notched a goal and assist.

The Devils had righted their ship a bit, going 5-3-0 overall into the break after a 1-1-3 stretch. Despite the struggles, the Devils continued to collect valuable points in the standings. New Jersey is third in the Metro Division with 68 points, just two points behind second-place Carolina (70).

Captain Nico Hischier, who has missed the past six games with an oblique injury, is trending toward playing, but it isn't official.

The Stars currently sit in second place in the Central Division with 72 points, two points ahead of Minnesota (70) but with one game in hand. Winnipeg is currently running away with the division title so Dallas and Minnesota are fighting for home ice in the First Round. Dallas went 6-1-1 in its final eight games before the 4 Nations break. That includes victories over Vegas (twice) and Vancouver.

Dallas is a well-balanced team. The club ranks 8th in the league in offense (3.27 goals per game) while placing 4th defensively (2.51). The Stars also boast the league’s No. 1 PK with an 85% success rate. Much of their success is attributable to Oettinger, who is on pace for his fourth straight 30-win season.

The team is without standout defenseman Miro Heiskanen is out following knee surgery and forward Tyler Seguin (hip/leg).

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Jesper Bratt rode an eight-game point streak into the break totaling 12 points (2g-10a).

Stars: Matt Duchene posted two goals and three points in back-to-back games heading into the break for four goals and six points in two contests overall.

INJURIES

Devils: , ,

Stars: Heiskanen (knee, IR), Seguin (hip, LTIR), Lundkvist (shoulder, LTIR), Lyubushkin (undisclosed)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

  • Feb. 22 vs. Dallas
  • March 4 at Dallas

STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
CAPITALS
Goals
JHughes, Hischier, 24
Duchene, Hintz, 22
Assists
Bratt, 47
Granlund, 34
Points
JHughes, 65
Duchene, 55

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils and Stars meet for the first of two games this season. They'll also square off in Dallas in two weeks.
  • Goalie Jake Allen made his Devils’ debut last season at Dallas on March 14. He allowed two goals on the opening three shots. But then he stopped the remaining 34 shots faced for the victory.
  • Justin Dowling and Brendan Dillon spent time with the Stars organization. Stars head coach Pete DeBoer once held the same post for the Devils.

