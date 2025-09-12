Devils Prospects Take on Home Team Sabres | PREVIEW

devils prospects challenge
By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

NEW JERSEY DEVILS vs. BUFFALO SABRES

New Jersey Devils prospects continue their Prospects Challenge in Buffalo with a game against the official home team, the Sabres, on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET.

You can watch on the team's official website or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Click here for full roster.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: Streaming on the team's official website, the team's official app and Connected TV app

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

MORNING SKATE RECAP

BUFFALO, NY - Check back after the Devils 11 a.m. skate.

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Pre-Game Player Interviews: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Interview with Ryan Parent: Coming Soon!

THE SCOOP

The Devils prospects play their second of three games on Friday night after an impressive 8-2 victory in their opening game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The final game of the tournament will be played on Sunday afternoon against the Boston Bruins at 12 p.m.

Mikael Diotte (2g-1a), Nathan Lecompte (2g-1a) and Tag Bertuzzi (3a) all picked up three points in the win against Columbus. Shane Lachance, Seamus Casey, Dylan Wendt and Brian Carrabes also tallied for New Jersey in the win.

The Sabres will open tournament play in the matchup with the Devils. Buffalo will ice a team highlighted by first-round picks Konsta Helenius (2024), Noah Ostlund (2022), Isak Rosen (2021) and Radim Mrtka (2025).

Twenty-three of the Sabres 26 players at rookie camp are draft picks of the team.

PROSPECTS TO WATCH

Devils - Shane Lachance

Shane Lachance has a lot of tools to be an effective NHL player. He has the size (6-foot-5, 218 pounds). He has the grit (registered several hits and a fight in the opening game of the tournament). He has the hands and skill (scored a highlight reel tally on the goal line from an impossible angle). He has the smarts and he has the character (former collegiate hockey captain). Lachance will be fighting for a roster spot in the NHL at the upcoming training camp. He has an opportunity to make an early impression with the Prospects Challenge. And so far, so good.

Sabres - Isak Rosen

Isak Rosen was a first-round pick (14th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft by Buffalo. The 22-year-old Swiss prospect is expected to make the jump to the NHL this season after spending the previous three with Rochester in the AHL. He produced a career-high 28 goals for the Americans in 2024-25. He’s dipped his toe for 15 NHL games, but is hoping this year to make himself a permanent fixture in the Show.

More News

Hämeenaho's Simple Summer | FEATURE

Diotte, Lecompte, Bertuzzi Have 3-Points Each in Prospect Challenge Opener | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 8, Blue Jackets 2

3 Things to Watch at Prospects Challenge | FEATURE

Devils Prospects Open Tournament Against Jackets | PREVIEW

Devils Announce Prospects Challenge Roster | RELEASE

The Alpha in the Crease | FEATURE

2025 Edition of MB30 | BLOG

Devils Sign 4 Players to PTOs | RELEASE

Gomez, Parise Named to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame | FEATURE

Enter: Gritsyuk | FEATURE

Devils to be Featured in 13 National TV Games | BLOG

Josh Filmon | PROSPECT PROFILE

Dahlin, Bedard, Celebrini among NHL Network's top 25 players born this century

Siggie Holmgren | PROSPECT PROFILE

NHL Top Players: Top 20 centers

Kasper Pikkarainen | PROSPECT PROFILE

Hughes Brothers, Pesce Invited to USA Olympic Orientation Camp | BLOG