Devils Prospects Take on Home Team Sabres | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils prospects play their second of three games on Friday night after an impressive 8-2 victory in their opening game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The final game of the tournament will be played on Sunday afternoon against the Boston Bruins at 12 p.m.

Mikael Diotte (2g-1a), Nathan Lecompte (2g-1a) and Tag Bertuzzi (3a) all picked up three points in the win against Columbus. Shane Lachance, Seamus Casey, Dylan Wendt and Brian Carrabes also tallied for New Jersey in the win.

The Sabres will open tournament play in the matchup with the Devils. Buffalo will ice a team highlighted by first-round picks Konsta Helenius (2024), Noah Ostlund (2022), Isak Rosen (2021) and Radim Mrtka (2025).

Twenty-three of the Sabres 26 players at rookie camp are draft picks of the team.

PROSPECTS TO WATCH

Devils - Shane Lachance

Shane Lachance has a lot of tools to be an effective NHL player. He has the size (6-foot-5, 218 pounds). He has the grit (registered several hits and a fight in the opening game of the tournament). He has the hands and skill (scored a highlight reel tally on the goal line from an impossible angle). He has the smarts and he has the character (former collegiate hockey captain). Lachance will be fighting for a roster spot in the NHL at the upcoming training camp. He has an opportunity to make an early impression with the Prospects Challenge. And so far, so good.

Sabres - Isak Rosen

Isak Rosen was a first-round pick (14th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft by Buffalo. The 22-year-old Swiss prospect is expected to make the jump to the NHL this season after spending the previous three with Rochester in the AHL. He produced a career-high 28 goals for the Americans in 2024-25. He’s dipped his toe for 15 NHL games, but is hoping this year to make himself a permanent fixture in the Show.