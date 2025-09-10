Devils Announce Prospects Challenge Roster | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced the roster for the 2025 Prospects Challenge, which takes place Thursday, Sept. 11, through Monday, Sept. 15 at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, NY. The Devils will join the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins. All games will be streamed on newjerseydevils.com in promotional partnership with MSG Networks:

Thursday, Sept. 11, New Jersey vs. Columbus, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12, New Jersey vs. Buffalo, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 14, Boston vs New Jersey, 12:00 p.m.

New Jersey’s 24-man roster includes 14 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders. The roster features two of New Jersey’s second-round draft picks (Seamus Casey & Lenni Hameenaho), five fourth-round draft picks (Trenten Bennett, Tyler Brennan, Ethan Edwards, Jakub Malek & Cam Squires) and three sixth-round draft picks (Josh Filmon, Matyas Melovsky & David Rozsival). Additionally, the team invited five players on a free-agent tryout basis. Seamus Casey, Ethan Edwards and Shane Lachance were named alternate captains for the Challenge.