Devils Announce Prospects Challenge Roster | RELEASE

Casey, Edwards and Lachance are named alternate captains for the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo.

The New Jersey Devils announced the roster for the 2025 Prospects Challenge, which takes place Thursday, Sept. 11, through Monday, Sept. 15 at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, NY. The Devils will join the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins. All games will be streamed on newjerseydevils.com in promotional partnership with MSG Networks:

  • Thursday, Sept. 11, New Jersey vs. Columbus, 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 12, New Jersey vs. Buffalo, 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 14, Boston vs New Jersey, 12:00 p.m.

New Jersey’s 24-man roster includes 14 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders. The roster features two of New Jersey’s second-round draft picks (Seamus Casey & Lenni Hameenaho), five fourth-round draft picks (Trenten Bennett, Tyler Brennan, Ethan Edwards, Jakub Malek & Cam Squires) and three sixth-round draft picks (Josh Filmon, Matyas Melovsky & David Rozsival). Additionally, the team invited five players on a free-agent tryout basis. Seamus Casey, Ethan Edwards and Shane Lachance were named alternate captains for the Challenge.

Devils Prospects Challenge Roster:

No. 
Player
Position
31.
Trenton Bennett
Goaltender
51.
Tyler Brennan
Goaltender
85.
Jakub Malek
Goaltender
20.
Shane Lachance
Forward
24.
Seamus Casey
Defenseman
29. 
Lenni Hameenaho
Forward
41.
Jack Malone
Forward
53.
David Rozsival
Forward
54. 
Cole Davis 
Forward
55.
Mikael Diotte
Defenseman
56.
Jeremy Hanzel
Defenseman
57. 
Matyas Melovsky
Forward
59. 
Dylan Wendt
Forward
61.
Alexander Campbell
Forward
64.
Jackson van de Leest
Defenseman
68.
Nathan Lecompte
Forward
70.
Brian Carrabes
Forward
73.
Ethan Edwards
Defenseman
75.
Caleb Hadland
Forward
76.
Luke Reid
Defenseman 
77. 
Cam Squires
Forward
84.
Tag Bertuzzi
Defenseman
89. 
Josh Filmon
Forward
92.
Jimmy Dowd Jr. 
Defenseman

