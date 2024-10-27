Devils Entertain Ducks on Sunday Night | PREVIEW

The Devils host the Ducks in a Sunday night matchup

ANA-NJD-Oct27-PREVIEW
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (5-4-1) vs. DUCKS (3-3-1)

New Jersey host the Anaheim Ducks in a Sunday night matchup, the final home game before a three-game road trip to Western Canada.

You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. Tonight's game is presented by E3 HR.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: MSGSN

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

As the Devils host the Ducks, they'll continue to build on recent improved play versus Anaheim

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Minute: Facing the Ducks
Pre-Game Player Interviews: Meier | Siegenthaler

MORNING SKATE RECAP

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils are hoping to leave Prudential Center on a positive note before the start of a lengthy 3-game road trip through Western Canada.

Based on the morning skate, there will be no changes to the lineup other than goaltender Jacob Markstrom manning the Devils net. Both Nathan Bastian and Simon Nemec skated as extras. This season some of othe Devils morning skates have looked a little bit more like a practice, rather than the typical 'get your legs moving' type of skate prior to a game. It's a situation the Devils coaching staff has found themselves in because of the way the early season has been structured.

With so few practice opportunities and so many games, head coach Sheldon Keefe at times has to run a bit of a hybrid skate where he’s also getting in some of the practice tendancies.

“We’ve been sort of forced to do that and try to put one thing in each of the morning skates and touch on it,” Keefe said. “It’s always hard to get the intensity you like to have when you’re in a practice mindset but you’re still even just some of the routes and spots and spacing, you’re trying to get right. But yeah, we have been trying to utilize morning skates trying to address a couple of things.”

Keeping Focus

Sheldon Keefe likes the fight and compete he’s seen in his team the past few games and hopes to see that continue.

But the defensive pieces of the game are where he’d like to see habits and tendencies improve.

“Box outs, defending the net, executing on the plays on the boards to get us out of trouble, all those kinds of things, we’re looking for,” he said. "And then, just out awareness. Our situational awareness as we call it. Making sure our line changes are good, we’re not taking bad penalties, recognizing the time and score and where you are in your shift, managing the puck, all of those things that ultimately do make the difference between winning and losing, and I think that’s where we continually need to grow.”

So where does that come from? And how can that improve?

"There’s a leadership element of it," Keefe said. "And I think players have really got to take charge of that and really embrace the messaging from the coaching staff and have it spread throughout the bench and the locker room and go out and embody that. It’s about the mindset. We’ve got a lot of offensive guys that feel like they can make plays and score at any time, and in many cases, they can, but you’ve got to play with a consciousness. I think we’ve seen a lot of growth in that area already from preseason, from Prague to here.

"But at times, we’ve had lapses," he continued. "Little things like that got us into some trouble in Detroit, despite playing a very good game, you make some mistakes that just open the door for the opposition, despite outplaying them that they can score and those are things the top teams in the league do a lot less frequently."

Defensive Decisions

This will be a second third straight game where Simon Nemec will sit out. As head coach Sheldon Keefe explains, it's become a bit of a numbers game with the return of Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce.

"Right now, we’re still in a situation where we’re trying to get (Luke) Hughes and Pesce up to speed and give them as many reps as possible,” Keefe said. “The other defensemen, to me, have performed very well or are well-established players for us. So he’s going to have to be patient right now and continue to work and learn. Still a young guy with lots to learn and lots of room to grow."

Everything is about opportunity and right now, it's become limited with the number of defensemen healthy and the way at least one defenseman has siezed the moment. Keefe offered ample praise for Johnathan Kovacevic who has come in this season and grabbed hold of his spot paired alongside Jonas Siegenthaler.

"We’ve got great depth on defense, and he and Casey and Kovacevic got really good opportunities early in the season because of our situation, and Kovacevic, to me, has really taken off and capitalized on it. There’s not as much opportunity here now, so it’s more of a numbers situation."

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The New Jersey Devils are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the New York Islanders and a stretch of nine games in 16 days, and a third game in four nights. The club is currently at its healthiest all year, with the recent return of Brett Pesce and Luke Hughes. Both defensemen have suited up in the last two games.

Kurtis MacDermid played his second game of the season on Friday night. He was inserted into the lineup where he registered a big hit on Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov and also dropped the gloves with Scott Mayfield. Nathan Bastian was a healthy scratch for the first time this season, making room for MacDermid.

The Devils hope to improve their home record, where they have gone 2-2-2 to date, before they head out for their longest road trip of the season, beginning Wednesday in Vancouver. The Devils are 3-2-0 on the road this season.

Three players have already hit double-digits in points through 11 games. Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt both have 11 points, while Timo Meier is close behind at 10.

The Ducks lost to the New York Rangers, 2-1, on Saturday night, having returned to game action after a three-day break. The Ducks are 3-3-1 this early season and are 1-2-1 on the road.

Goaltender Lukas Dostal has been carrying the majority of the load in net, playing six of their seven games, including Saturday night’s tilt against the Rangers. Dostal is 3-3-1. Backup goaltender James Reimer has played just one game, a loss to the Golden Knights on Oct. 13. Reimer joined the club via waivers from Buffalo in mid-October, shortly after the Sabres returned back from the Global Series in Prague.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Nico Hischier five goals and six points in his past four games. His eight goals lead New Jersey and he is tied for the lead in points (11) with Jesper Bratt.

Ducks: Troy Terry has four goals in the past six games. He currently leads the Ducks in both goals and points (6).

INJURIES

Devils: Hatakka (shoulder), Vilen (upper-body).

Ducks: Gibson (abdomen), Sennecke (foot fracture), Suchanek (ruptured ACL)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

  • Oct. 27 vs. Anaheim
  • Dec. 31 at Anaheim

STATS LEADERS

STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
CAPITALS
Goals
Hischier, 8
Terry, 4
Assists
Bratt, 9
McTavish, 3
Points
Bratt, Hischier, 11
Terry, 6

GAME NOTES

  • Jack Hughes (1g-1a) and Luke Hughes (0g-2a) led the team in points against Anaheim last season.
  • The Devils most shots against Anaheim in franchise history is 55, which came in a 4-3 loss on March 1, 2024 in California.
  • Jesper Bratt's 6-on-5 goal against the New York Islanders was the first 6-on-5 goal scored by the club this season.
  • Nico Hischier currently leads the NHL in the number of faceoffs taken with 280. He is followed by Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby (205).

More News

LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Ducks

Devils Fall Short to Islanders in OT | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Islanders

Misyul Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Devils Drop Game to Red Wings in Detroit | GAME STORY

Pesce, L. Hughes Activated by Devils | TRANSACTION

The First One | FEATURE

Devils Practice Before Detroit Flight | NOTEBOOK

Devils Lose Goal-Barrage to Bolts | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Lightning

Devils Host Bolts in 6:45 PM Game | PREVIEW

Goalie Prospect Yegorov Named USHL Goalie of the Week | BLOG

Stefan Noesen | STALLMATES

Beckman Assigned to Utica | TRANSACTION

Casey Re-Assigned, Misyul Recalled | TRANSACTION

Devils Hold Practice Monday | NOTEBOOK

Devils Host Hispanic Heritage Night Oct. 22 at Prudential Center | RELEASE

Beckman Placed on Waivers | TRANSACTIONS