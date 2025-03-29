Devils Open Home-and-Home with Wild | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils game in Minnesota marks the penultimate road game of the 2024-25 regular season and the beginning of a home-and-home with the Wild. New Jersey has been working its way through the final stretch of the season without three of its top players and, on Friday night, was without a fourth.

Jack Hughes will only return next season after undergoing shoulder surgery; both Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler remain out for the remainder of the regular season. On Friday night, Luke Hughes was held out for precautionary reasons, dealing with a lower-body injury. His status remains day-to-day and will be evaluated before deciding on whether he will play against the Wild.

The Devils sit third in the Metropolitan Division with 83 points, nine points behind the second-place Carolina Hurricanes. In their rear-view mirror, the Columbus Blue Jackets are closest to the Devils, eight points behind with three games in hand.

The Minnesota Wild hold on to the first Wild Card spot in the West with 87 points and are fighting for position with the St. Louis Blues who are currently in the second Wild Card spot with 85 points. Minnesota is six points behind the Colorado Avalanche for third in the Central Division.

Minnesota has had a slew of significant injuries of their own this season. They have been without star forward Kirill Kaprizov since Jan. 26. Kaprizov had 52 points (23g-29a) in 37 games before sustaining his injury.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Before the game against the Jets, captain Nico Hischier was riding an eight-game point streak to match the longest such streak of his career. Hischier had 10 points during the stretch with four goals and six assists and two two-point nights.

Wild: Matt Boldy runs the course for the Wild over the past five games; he leads the Wild in points (6), goals (3), and assists (3).

INJURIES

Devils: J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), Hamilton (undisclosed, week-to-week), Glass (undisclosed), L. Hughes (lower-body, day-to-day)

Wild: Chisholm (undisclosed, day-to-day), Eriksson Ek (lower-body, IR), Kaprizov (lower-body, IR), Grosenick (IR-Non Roster)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS