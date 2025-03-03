Devils Finish Road Trip in Dallas | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are finishing a five-game road trip in Dallas. The team is 2-2-0 so far with wins in Nashville and Utah and losses in Colorado and Vegas.

Devils center Jack Hughes suffered an injury late in the third period in Vegas after crashing into the boards. Although no update was available, head coach Sheldon Keefe said “obviously, it didn’t look good.” His availability is unknown at this time. Hughes is the teams leader in goals and points.

New Jersey did get goaltender Jacob Markstrom back into the fold. He returned after missing nearly six weeks with an MCL sprain against Vegas and turned aside 22 of 24 shots against.

The Stars are fighting for home-ice advantage in the Stanley Cup playoffs. While it’s unlikely they’ll catch Central Division-leader Winnipeg (88 points), Dallas (80 points) does have an edge on third-place Minnesota (74). The Stars have come out of the 4 Nations break with a 4-1-0 record.

Forward Matt Duchene leads the team in every offensive category with 25 goals, 37 assists and 62 points. The Stars have four 20-goal scorers (Jason Robertson, 25; Roope Hintz, 24; Wyatt Johnston, 21). They also have nine players in double digit goals. Dallas ranks 4th in the NHL in offense with 3.40 goals per game and 3rd in defense at 2.57 goals allowed per game.

The defense is led by 23-year-old Thomas Harley, who has 35 points on the year. Goalie Jake Oettinger has led the way in net, though Casey DeSmith has proven a capable backup.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Devils captain Nico Hischier has four points in his last four games, including a three-assist night. Hischier, who recorded his 400th point against Utah on March 1, has 10 points (5g-5a) in his past 10 games overall.

Stars: Wyatt Johnston posted a hat trick - with all three goals coming on the power play - against St. Louis in the team's previous game. He's riding a 6-game scoring streak for 10 points (6g-4a), and has points in his last 12 home games. Johnston has a four-game scoring streak against the Devils (3g-3a).

INJURIES

Devils: Siegenthaler (unknown, IR), J.Hughes (undisclosed)

Stars: Seguin (hip, LTIR), Lundkvist (shoulder, LTIR), Heiskanen (lower-body), Bichsel (concussion)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS