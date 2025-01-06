Devils Finish Up West Coast Swing in Seattle | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The New Jersey Devils continue to search for answers as they try to overcome their longest regulation winless stretch of the season. After the holiday break, they won their first game at home against Carolina, but they lost their next four matches—to Carolina, Anaheim, L.A., and San Jose.

The Devils will look to correct their ways against Seattle on Monday night before heading back to the East Coast. On Thursday night, they will visit the Rangers to conclude a stretch of six straight away games.

Erik Haula was injured in the game against the Sharks and will not be available to play on Monday. He underwent an MRI in Seattle, and his current timeline to be able to return is unknown. Justin Dowling took Haula's spot as the team's third-line center at practice on Sunday, skating between Paul Cotter and Dawson Mercer.

Seattle defenseman Adam Larsson left their Saturday night game against the Oilers with an injury late in the second period and did not return. His status remains unclear for Monday's game. The Kraken will play their 41st game of the season on Monday, arriving at the halfway point of their season. They have a 17-20-3 record and are 9-9-3 at home at Climate Pledge Arena this season. Seattle lost their last game to the Edmonton Oilers and are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: The offense has dried up of late for New Jersey, with Jesper Bratt leading the charge over the last five games with three points, all assists, while captain Nico Hischier has two goals in his last five games, including on Saturday night against the Sharks. Hischier leads the club with 19 this season.

Kraken: The Kraken are getting offensive support from Vince Dunn on their back end. He’s riding a four-game point streak with three goals and four assists.

INJURIES

Devils: Haula (ankle, day-to-day), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Kraken: Larsson (upper-body, day-to-day), Gourde (lower body), Daccord (upper body), Eberle (pelvis, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS