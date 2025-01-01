Devils Kick Off New Year in LA | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils face the Kings after suffering a 3-2 loss in Anaheim the previous evening. New Jersey has started its current five-game road trip with losses in the opening two contests. The Devils were playing its best hockey heading into the holiday break, but has struggled to find its game coming out of the break.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils in assists (33) and points (47). He’s on pace to set career highs in each category. Jack Hughes is close behind with 46 points on 15 goals and 31 assists. Captain Nico Hischier paces the club with 18 goals. The Devils have five players in double digits in goals. Goaltender Jake Allen will likely start against the Kings. He’s 5-6-1 on the year with a 2.89 goals-against average and .900 save percentage.

The Kings are in a tight race in the Pacific Division, currently sitting in the No. 2 spot behind Vegas. Los Angeles ended 2024 with back-to-back home wins against Edmonton (4-3 OT) and Philadelphia (5-4). Prior to those two games, the Kings completed a seven-game, 15-day road trip that saw the club go 3-2-2.

The Kings are led by future Hall of Famer Anze Kopitar. The 37-year-old leads the team with 27 assists and 39 points. The two-time Selke and Lady Byng winner is playing in his 19th NHL season. Adrian Kempe paces the team with 17 goals. Goalies David Rittich and Darcy Kuemper have split the duties in goal with Kuemper putting up the better numbers on paper.

The Kings have been without former Norris Trophy winner Drew Doughty all season as he recovers from a fractured ankle. He has begun skating, but is still some time away from a return.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Forward Stefan Noesen, who already has a career-high 16 goals on the year, has points in five of his last seven games with three goals and two assists.

Kings: Quinton Byfield, the No. 2-overall pick in 2020, has five goals and eight points in his past seven games. The 22-year-old scored the overtime winner against Edmonton as part of a two-goal, three-point effort.

INJURIES

Devils: Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Kings: Moore (upper-body, IR), Lewis (lower-body, IR), Doughty (ankle, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS