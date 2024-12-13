King Hughes Dethrones Los Angeles | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• With the game tied at 1-1and regulation winding down, Hughes buried his 12th goal of the season to put the Devils ahead for good. It was set up by a beautiful pass from Palat to Hughes in the slot. Hughes buried blocker side.

• Pesce picked up his first goal of the season, and first as a Devil, with a follow-up shot off of a Jack Hughes rebound chance. Hughes not only provided the initial shot, but also the screen. The shorthanded tally sealed the game.

• The Devils were looking to take a 1-0 lead when Jack Hughes was carrying the puck on a 2-on-1 with Ondrej Palat late in the second period. But his attempted pass was intercepted by Kings defenseman Jordan Spence. The Kings then counterattacked with a 3-on-2 of their own. And it was the man that started the play, Spence, that would finish it. He took a drop pass and slammed a shot through the five-hole of Jacob Markstrom to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead.

Hughes would help even things up less than two minutes later. This time instead of passing, Hughes circled in the offensive zone and threw a puck toward the net. That’s where Palat would re-direct the shot through the five-hole of David Rittich.

It was a big answer by the Devils as they scored with 1:04 left in the middle period and coming just 2:15 minutes after the Kings’ goal.

• Pesce's goal was also the 200th point of his career.

• After a tight game, the best scoring chance went to Alex Turcotte halfway through the second period. He split the defensemen and headed in on net for a clean breakaway. Clean, that is, until Brenden Dillon hooked him. Turcotte’s shot was stopped, but he was rewarded with a penalty shot. On the ensuing penalty shot, Turcotte deked and tried to go high but his shot sailed over the crossbar.

• For the second game in a row, the Devils held an opponent to just one shot in the first period. They did the same thing to Toronto on Tuesday night.

• Things were particularly heated in the contest, particularly for Paul Cotter. He had a few run ins with Kevin Fiala, who took him down in the opening minutes of the game. The two went at each other the rest of the night and Cotter even tried to fight in the second period, though Fiala declined the offer.