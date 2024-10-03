Devils Finish Preseason in Philadelphia | PREVIEW

The New Jersey Devils wrap up their preseason Thursday against the Flyers

GamePreview 10.3.24
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (1-4-0) AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (3-3-0)

The Devils finish up their preseason schedule on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Read more in today's Game Preview.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: NHLN

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

MORNING SKATE RECAP

Make sure to check back after morning skate for the latest updated information for today's game. 

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils enter their final preseason game looking to pick up their second win. Over the last two games, New Jersey has turned to a team primarily made up of players from the Utica Comets as the Devils main roster is in Prague for the Global Series. This has been an opportunity for players on professional tryout contracts, newer players to the organization, and those on the Comets roster to show what they're made of. With head coach Sheldon Keefe overseas, Comets head coach Kevin Dineen has filled in as the Devils bench boss. Although they faced a more experienced Rangers team on Tuesday night, New Jersey focused on bringing energy, physicality, and speed. Doing so allowed them to keep up and challenge New York throughout the game.

Thursday is also the Flyers final preseason game as they enter the game with a 3-3 record. In their second-to-last game, against the Boston Bruins, Philadelphia played a more complete lineup. With this being the final tune-up game before the games start to count, it's likely the Flyers roster will be incredibly close to what they'll use on Opening Night.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Kevin Labanc has shown his NHL experience and shot this week with three total goals through two games against the Rangers. Two of Labanc's goals were on the power play.

Flyers: Matvei Michkov, a top Flyers prospect, has shown up strong this preseason. Through four games he has seven points, three goals and four assists. Throughout this training camp, Michkov has often played on the Flyers' top line with Morgan Frost and Owen Tippet.

INJURIES

Devils: Vilen (upper-body), Parent (lower-body), Pesce (leg), L. Hughes (shoulder)

Flyers: Seeler (undisclosed)

PRESEASON RESULTS

  • N/A

PRESEASON STATS LEADERS

STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
FLYERS
Goals
Labanc, 3
Michkov, 3
Assists
Laberge, 2
Michkov, 4
Points
Labanc, 4
Michkov, 7
GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Minute... COMING SOON
Pre-Game Interviews with Players... COMING SOON
Pre-Game Interview with head coach Kevin Dineen... COMING SOON

More News

Devils Complete Several Transactions | BLOG

Elias Embraces De Facto Ambassador Role | FEATURE

Nemec Delighted Grandparents to See Him in Live NHL Game | FEATURE

Second Practice in Prague | NOTEBOOK

Devils Partner PGIM to Activate at Global Series | RELEASE

Devils Fall to Rangers, 5-4 | GAME STORY

Keefe excited to begin new chapter with Devils at NHL Global Series

Devils Touch Down in Prague | NOTEBOOK

Hutchinson Released from PTO | BLOG

NHL Global Series Czechia puts hockey art exhibit in spotlight

Devils Pick Up First Preseason Win, 3-1 Over Rangers | GAME STORY

Devils have ‘really good energy’ at 1st practice in Prague ahead of Global Series

Casey Gets the Call | BLOG

Practice then Prague for Devils | NOTEBOOK

Markstrom ready for fresh start with Devils heading into Global Series Czechia

Devils Follow The Maven to Czechia | STAN'S STORIES

Slow Start Costs Devils on Island | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 at Islanders 5