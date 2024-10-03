Devils Finish Preseason in Philadelphia | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils enter their final preseason game looking to pick up their second win. Over the last two games, New Jersey has turned to a team primarily made up of players from the Utica Comets as the Devils main roster is in Prague for the Global Series. This has been an opportunity for players on professional tryout contracts, newer players to the organization, and those on the Comets roster to show what they're made of. With head coach Sheldon Keefe overseas, Comets head coach Kevin Dineen has filled in as the Devils bench boss. Although they faced a more experienced Rangers team on Tuesday night, New Jersey focused on bringing energy, physicality, and speed. Doing so allowed them to keep up and challenge New York throughout the game.

Thursday is also the Flyers final preseason game as they enter the game with a 3-3 record. In their second-to-last game, against the Boston Bruins, Philadelphia played a more complete lineup. With this being the final tune-up game before the games start to count, it's likely the Flyers roster will be incredibly close to what they'll use on Opening Night.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Kevin Labanc has shown his NHL experience and shot this week with three total goals through two games against the Rangers. Two of Labanc's goals were on the power play.

Flyers: Matvei Michkov, a top Flyers prospect, has shown up strong this preseason. Through four games he has seven points, three goals and four assists. Throughout this training camp, Michkov has often played on the Flyers' top line with Morgan Frost and Owen Tippet.

INJURIES

Devils: Vilen (upper-body), Parent (lower-body), Pesce (leg), L. Hughes (shoulder)

Flyers: Seeler (undisclosed)

PRESEASON RESULTS