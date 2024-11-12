Devils Face Defending Cup Champions | PREVIEW

preview mercer florida
By Sam Kasan
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (10-6-2) at FLORIDA PANTHERS (11-3-1)

New Jersey travels to Florida to face the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers.

You can watch on ESPN+ or Hulu or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: ESPN+ or Hulu 

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Minute: Changes at Panthers
Pre-Game Player Interviews: Haula | Noesen
Pre-Game Interview with Sheldon Keefe

The Devils made some line changes before facing the Panthers in 2 consecutive games in Florida

MORNING SKATE RECAP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Devils held a morning skate at SEATGEEK Rink in Fort Lauderdale ahead of playing the Florida Panthers.

The team made a flip on some of their forward lines. Stefan Noesen and Dawson Mercer swapped positions. The club used the following workflow…

Palat – Hughes – Bratt
Meier – Hischier – Noesen
Cotter – Haula – Mercer
MacDermid – Dowling – Tatar

Dillon – Hamilton
Siegenthaler – Kovacevic
Hughes – Pesce

Markstrom will get the start in goal.

Switching It Up

The flipping of Mercer and Noesen will add different dynamics to each line. For Nico Hischier and Timo Meier, having Noesen will add someone who is very strong down low, physical and can create some space for their skill. For Erik Haula and Paul Cotter, having Mercer will add some skill, talent and finish.

“(Noesen is) hard on the puck, good on the forecheck, defensively responsible, he’ll get to the net. It’s something I’ve been wanting to look at for a while,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “With this particular matchup with the Panthers, what Noesen brings to Nico’s group can help us. At the same time I think Mercer has good things to offer to the Haula group.”

For Noesen, he won’t be changing his game. In fact, that’s what the coaches want from him.

“Just play my game, be hard on pucks, be physical,” Noesen said. “Get pucks back to those guys and let them drive play.”

O-Zone

The Panthers are the No. 1-ranked team in the NHL in terms of offensive zone possession time. The only way to combat that is for the Devils to assert their will in the O-zone. However, doing so is easier said than done. But a few Devils offered how it’s done:

Keefe: “Escaping pressure, holding onto pucks, winning loose puck battles, establishing our own pressure to make it hard for them to get out.”

Haula: “To increase O-zone time you can’t force pucks. You have to be strong on 1-on-1 battles. You have to hold onto pucks. You have to have great support. You have to know your outs. Eventually you have to get to the net at some point. You can have a lot of O-zone time like we did against San Jose and a lot of looks but if you don’t score it’s not going to help you.”

Noesen: “Winning your battles, making the right reads, making the right plays. Knowing where your linemates will be as well.”

“Back-to-Back”

The Devils will be facing the Panthers in back-to-back games, though not in back-to-back nights. The teams will play Tuesday and Thursday, a fun twist to a normal NHL schedule.

“It’s unique,” Keefe said. “Two in the same building, I haven’t experienced that other than back in the COVID year when I was in the Canadian Division and you fly in and play two, three games.

“There are a lot of benefits to it. You prepare for the same team. It’s a lot simpler and easier that way. You get a chance to make some adjustments between games. It’s sort of a playoff feel.”

And if there’s anywhere that you’d like to spend four days, this isn’t a bad location.

“It’s awesome for us to be in Florida and enjoy some sun,” Haula said. “There’s no travel. You get to focus on recovery more. It’s easier to go back to the hotel, regroup and do it all over again.”

Measure Stick

Noesen on if the Panthers will be a measuring stick for the Devils: “They won the Cup last year, right? So, they are the measuring stick overall. It’s another game. It’s another chance for us to prove that we’re a good caliber team.”

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils begin a three-game road trip to Florida starting with two games in Sunrise against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. New Jersey had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 1-0 loss to San Jose on Sunday night but is still 3-1-0 in its last four games and 4-2-0 in its past six.

Forward Jesper Bratt leads the Devils in assists (14) and points (19). He has six points (3g-3a) in his last four games. Captain Nico Hischier had 10 goals in his first 13 games of the year, but has gone the past five without a tally.

The Panthers had a rocky start to the season, going 4-3-1 in the opening eight games. However, since then Florida has won seven straight games, including both Global Series games against Dallas.

Forward Sam Reinhart has done everything for the Panthers offense. He leads the club in every category: 11 goals, 12 assists, 23 points. Sam Bennett (15 points, 15 games) and Anton Lundell (14 points, 15 games) have been off to fast starts as well. The Panthers have six players already in double digits in points, and boast the league’s 5th-best offense (3.80 goals per game). It’s been much needed because the team has slipped to 17th (tied) defensively (3.07 goals against per game). It’s been a rough start for goaltenders Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight, but the Panthers’ offense has buoyed the team.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Jack Hughes has been back to his dominant form. He notched back-to-back three point games for six total (3g-3), which included a crucial overtime game-winner on Long Island.

Panthers: Captain Aleksander Barkov missed eight games due to injury. Since returning, he has amassed 11 points (2g-9a) over five games (all Panther wins).

INJURIES

Devils: Lazar (knee), Bastian (jaw), Hatakka (shoulder)

Panthers: Gadjovich (back)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

  • Nov. 12 at Florida
  • Nov. 14 at Florida
  • Jan. 14 vs. Florida

STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
PANTHERS
Goals
Hischier, 10
Reinhart, 11
Assists
Bratt, 14
Reinhart, 12
Points
Bratt, 19
Reinhart, 23

GAME NOTES

  • Jack Hughes enters the game with 299 career points. He can join Patrick Kane, Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel and Mathew Tkachuk as the fifth U.S.-born player to reach 300 points before his 24th birthday.
  • The Devils PK has killed 18 straight penalties.
  • New Jersey is 8-0-0 when leading after two periods this season.
  • The Panthers are in the midst of a five-game homestand. They won the opening two games (Nashville, 6-2, Philadelphia, 4-3 SO). After facing the Devils twice, Florida ends the homestand against Winnipeg.
  • Florida is 5-1-1 at home.

