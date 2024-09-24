Devils Face Canadiens in Quebec | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils will play their second preseason game of 2024. In the opening contest, the Devils lost, 4-2, to the NY Islanders on Sunday night. Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt each finished the contest with a goal and assist.

The Devils lineup against the Canadiens has not been announced.

The Canadiens played their first preseason game Monday night in Philadelphia. The Habs skated away with a 5-0 victory on goals by Luke Tuch, David Savard, Emil Heineman, Josh Anderson and Alex Barre-Boulet.

The big off-season splash by the Canadiens was acquiring flashy forward Patrik Laine. He has scored 20 goals in six of his eight NHL seasons. In his first four campaigns with Winnipeg he notched goal totals of 36, 44, 30 and 28. Injuries and off-ice issues have plagued his time in Columbus.

Laine could add some offensive punch to a lineup that already features Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovksy.

INJURIES

Devils: Pesce (leg), L.Hughes (shoulder), Haula (illness)

Canadiens: Guhle (abdomen), Harvery-Pinard (leg)

PRESEASON RESULTS