Devils Face Canadiens in Quebec | PREVIEW

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (0-1-0) at MONTREAL CANADIENS (1-0-0)

The Devils head to Montreal for their second preseason game of the 2024 slate. The club dropped its opening contest, 4-2, to the NY Islanders at Prudential Center on Sunday night.

The game will be live streamed on the Devils website, mobile app and Connected TV app (Apple TV). It can also be heard on the Devils radio network.

MORNING SKATE RECAP

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils will play their second preseason game of 2024. In the opening contest, the Devils lost, 4-2, to the NY Islanders on Sunday night. Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt each finished the contest with a goal and assist.

The Devils lineup against the Canadiens has not been announced.

The Canadiens played their first preseason game Monday night in Philadelphia. The Habs skated away with a 5-0 victory on goals by Luke Tuch, David Savard, Emil Heineman, Josh Anderson and Alex Barre-Boulet.

The big off-season splash by the Canadiens was acquiring flashy forward Patrik Laine. He has scored 20 goals in six of his eight NHL seasons. In his first four campaigns with Winnipeg he notched goal totals of 36, 44, 30 and 28. Injuries and off-ice issues have plagued his time in Columbus.

Laine could add some offensive punch to a lineup that already features Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovksy.

INJURIES

Devils: Pesce (leg), L.Hughes (shoulder), Haula (illness)

Canadiens: Guhle (abdomen), Harvery-Pinard (leg)

PRESEASON RESULTS

  • Sept. 22 vs. NY Islanders (L, 4-2)
  • Sept. 24 at Montreal
  • Sept. 25 vs. Washington
  • Sept. 27 at NY Islanders
  • Sept. 30 vs. NY Rangers
  • Oct. 1 at NY Rangers
  • Oct. 3 at Philadelphia

23-24 STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
CANADIENS
Goals
Meier, 28
Suzuki, 33
Assists
Bratt, 56
Matheson, 51
Points
Bratt, 83
Suzuki, 77

SNAP SHOTS

  • Defenseman Dougie Hamilton saw his first game action Sunday night against NYI since tearing a pectoral muscle Nov. 28, 2023. He led the team with five shots.
  • Goalie Jacob Markstrom made his unofficial debut with the Devils Sunday. He stopped 17 of 19 shots while playing two periods.
  • The Devils will play back-to-back preseason games with Montreal Tuesday and a home contest against Washington on Wednesday.
