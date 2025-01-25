Devils Road Trip Begins in Montreal | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The New Jersey Devils will play their first game without goaltender Jacob Markstrom on Saturday night in Montreal. Markstrom was injured in the Devils' last game against the Bruins, and after undergoing imaging on his knee, it was determined that his MCL sprain would keep him out for 4 to 6 weeks. In his absence, the club has recalled goaltender Isaac Poulter from Utica, who joined the team for their two-game road trip in Montreal and Philadelphia.

Captain Nico Hischier continues to lead the charge in goal scoring for New Jersey with 22 on the season and was recently reunited with Jesper Bratt on his wing. Head coach Sheldon Keefe switched up his lines in their last game, looking for an offensive spark and the club delivered. The new line of Timo Meier, Justin Dowling and Dawson Mercer accounted for five points collectively against Boston. Jake Allen came in cold off the bench in the second period after Markstrom was injured and backstopped the club to victory, turning away all 16 shots he faced in the 36:51 he played.

The Canadiens have been one of the hottest teams in the league over the last month, despite a loss to Detroit on Thursday night. Montreal, with its 7-2-1 record in its last 10 games, is making a push for one of the two Wild Card spots in the East.

The Habs are currently one point out of a wild spot, with 52 points. Tampa Bay and Columbus currently occupy the final two playoff spots, while Ottawa and Montreal are both just a single point behind.

The club is led by captain Nick Suzuki and his 47 points, while Cole Caufield leads the charge in goal scoring with 24. Montreal also has one of the top rookies in the league this season: 20-year-old Lane Hutson, who has scored 39 points through 48 games this year (3g-36a).

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Nico Hischier is coming off a three-point night against the Bruins (1g-2a) and has four goals in his last five games. Hischier is just five points shy of 400 career points.

Canadiens: Patrick Laine has been a power play dynamo since returning to the Canadiens lineup from a preseason injury. Ten of his 12 goals scored this season are courtesy of the power play and he is contributing at nearly a point-per-game pace with 18 in 20 games this season.

INJURIES

Devils: Markstrom (MCL sprain, out 4-6 weeks), Haula (ankle, day-to-day), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Canadiens: Heineman (hit by car, out 3-4 weeks), Reinbacher (knee, IR, non-roster)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS