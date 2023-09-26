Devils Dominate Flyers in Preseason Opener | GAME STORY

* The Devils couldn’t have asked for a better start to the preseason. It took them a mere 68 seconds to score the game’s opening goal (Palat). Just under six minutes into the first period (5:50) the Devils had a 4-0 lead and 7-1 edge in shots. They goals came fast and furious early.

* Jesper Bratt is off to a hot start. Just 3:14 minutes into the game he picked up two assists with beautiful setup passes. On the first, he was streaking down the right side and made a hard pass through the slot to Palat to open the game’s scoring. He followed that up 2:06 later by making a blind, behind-the-back backhand pass across the slot to Haula on the opposite side for another goal. Two beautiful helpers to open the preseason for Bratt. He added his third assist on the power play for a three-point night.

"He was dangerous every time he had the puck," Ruff said. "His deception with the puck was really good."

* There’s been a lot of talk about Holtz’s game. Most of it is in regard to his pace and defensive play. While those elements of his game have improved, what makes Holtz special is his shot and offense. And those are the strengths he’ll have to show if he wants to make the jump to the NHL this year. And he couldn’t have asked for a better start than scoring his first goal of the preseason. He came streaking down the high slot, took a pass from Timo Meier and dropped to one knee while burying his shot for the score. Holtz will continue to work on his pace, skating and defense. But as long as he’s bringing that offense, he would be a great addition to the Devils lineup.

"I thought he skated really well and scored a nice goal," Ruff said. "He did a lot of good things in the game."

* There is a log jam of players vying for position on the Devils’ fourth line. McLeod, Nathan Bastian and Curtis Lazar return from last year’s squad. Pushing for a spot are Tomas Nosek, Graeme Clarke, Nolan Foote and Thompson.

When I asked Thompson how he can separate himself from the rest of the pack, he said to show his offensive upside while still playing a strong “fourth-line” type of game with energy and good defensive play. Thompson is off to a great start, scoring in the first period by fighting for position in the blue paint and scoring on a rebound try.

* McLeod looks he's taken his game to another level. His stick handling and offensive skills are really starting to shine. He scored a breakaway goal that resembled a Jack Hughes amount of dekes before converting. He's already established himself in the faceoff circle and in the defensive areas of the game. Now his offense is starting to shine.

"It seems like when he's on the ice he's got the puck," Ruff said of McLeod. "He went through a lot of traffic. He scored a heck of a goal. He skated well. He should have a lot of confidence with how he finished the year and how he played in the playoffs.

"Great move on the breakaway for the goal scored."

* Kevin Bahl looks very impressive so far in training camp. He’s the most improved skater on the team, particularly his edge work and pivots. It’s allowed him to be more active on pinches with the ability to quickly transition back. And he still has that 6-foot-5, 230-pound body. He laid a crushing hit on Wade Allison that knocked the Flyers’ helmet off.

"A solid game, physical at times, skated well, moved the puck well," Ruff said. "A good game for Kevin."

* Brian Halonen fought Nick Seeler in the first period. After the fight, Halonen left the ice and did not return.