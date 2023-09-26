Hughes Has 3-Point Night in 4-2 Win in Montreal | GAME STORY

While the one half of the Devils were doing some serious damage in New Jersey another was slowly chipped away at a victory in Canada.

In Montreal, Jack Hughes did Jack Hughes things with a three-point (1g, 2a) night and special teams played a big factor as the Devils beat the home team 4-2.

Simon Nemec, Dawson Mercer and Joe Gambardella also scored for Montreal.

Joshua Roy and Josh Anderson scored for Montreal.

Here are some observations from the game:

Tyler Toffoli was sporting an A on his jersey in Montreal tonight. In his first game as a New Jersey Devil, albeit a pre-season game, Toffoli wore the A alongside Jack Hughes.

I don't even know if you can call it 'scoring' a goal, but Simon Nemec was credited with the Devils' second goal of the game, which came off of a dump-in on the power play early in the second period. The puck bounced off the backboards and bounced at an off angle which struck the back on Montreal's goaltender, Samuel Montembeault's skate and behind him into the net. But if it goes in, it counts! Jack Hughes and Akira Schmid pick up their first assists of the pre-season.