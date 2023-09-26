Hughes Has 3-Point Night in 4-2 Win in Montreal | GAME STORY

News Feed

By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Lead Reporter, NJD.tv

While the one half of the Devils were doing some serious damage in New Jersey another was slowly chipped away at a victory in Canada. 

In Montreal, Jack Hughes did Jack Hughes things with a three-point (1g, 2a) night and special teams played a big factor as the Devils beat the home team 4-2. 

Simon Nemec, Dawson Mercer and Joe Gambardella also scored for Montreal.

Joshua Roy and Josh Anderson scored for Montreal. 

Here are some observations from the game:

  • Tyler Toffoli was sporting an A on his jersey in Montreal tonight. In his first game as a New Jersey Devil, albeit a pre-season game, Toffoli wore the A alongside Jack Hughes. 
  • I don't even know if you can call it 'scoring' a goal, but Simon Nemec was credited with the Devils' second goal of the game, which came off of a dump-in on the power play early in the second period. The puck bounced off the backboards and bounced at an off angle which struck the back on Montreal's goaltender, Samuel Montembeault's skate and behind him into the net. But if it goes in, it counts! Jack Hughes and Akira Schmid pick up their first assists of the pre-season. 
  • During morning skate the Devils worked on their special teams and it certainly got put into practice in Montreal. Through two periods the Devils' power play went 2-for-3, and the penalty killers were 1-for-2. Most notable was the Dawson Mercer power play goal that dazzled the Montreal crowd. Jack Hughes made a no-look pass, through two Montreal defenders, landing a tape-to-tape pass on Mercer's stick for the 3-1 goal. 
  • The Devils power play finished the night 3-for-4
  • On Sunday, Lindy Ruff shared that the goaltending plan would be to have his starters play the opening two periods, followed by the backup for the final 20. Akira Schmid, in his 40 minutes of play, made 13 saves on 15 shots and picked up an assist. 
  • There should be little doubt that Jack Hughes has been working on his faceoff abilities. In Montreal, Jack won all three faceoffs to start each individual period. He'll only get better the more he takes those faceoffs and the stronger he gets, but tonight's game was a really good indication of the work he put in. While not all faceoffs were cleanly won, they don't always have to be. In just this first glimpse, Hughes certainly has made major strides.
  • Hughes finished the night 7-for-13 at the faceoff dot.  
  • With 13:58 to play in the third period, Kinkaid made a save on the Canadiens but with the puck loose Montreal's Joshua Roy landed on Kinkaid's back. The Devils netminder lay on the ice for several minutes being tended to by the team trainer, but managed, after several minutes, to stay in the game. But with just over five minutes to play, Kinkaid left the game and Schmid re-entered. 
  • Graeme Clarke, who is hoping to make a push for an NHL roster spot had five shots against Montreal, tied for the team lead with Hughes.
DEVILS AT CANADIENS
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils hit the road for a game against the New York Rangers this Thursday at Madison Square Garden. You can watch on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 