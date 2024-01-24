Devils Curling and Casino Event Gives Back a Record Amount | FEATURE 

Gala attendees had the opportunity to hit the ice curling or engage with poker, roulette, craps, black jack and other casino stations.
“Galas are pretty similar across the board so we really thought about how do we do something unique and give people something to look forward to? Bringing curling and cards to life, give people a chance to get out on the ice, we’ve got an unbelievable auction here, interact with the players, have our players dealing black jack and playing craps with you, bartending with you, the combination of bringing our fans together, our community together and players together is really meaningful,” stated Devils president Jake Reynolds.
Blitzer was delighted to see the response from the Devils team.
“Our team, both the guys who actually play, coaches, everyone who works here, goes all-hands on deck. Players tonight who are injured are still here. Everybody wants to be part of this evening and everybody wants to give back. We are really lucky to be teammates with them,” she said.
One of those injured players, Jack Hughes, said he was just happy to help give back.
“We’re lucky. Fortunate we have some tremendous owners. The Blitzers want us here and of course we’re going to come. They treat us like gold,” he said. "Tonight’s a good night to step back and be able to do something for a really good cause, raise some money and help out whatever way we can.”