Devils Curling and Casino Event Gives Back a Record Amount | FEATURE 

Devils Curling and Casino Event Gives Back a Record Amount 

Over $1.5 million was raised to benefit local communities at the highly anticipated annual event

Sweepthedeck1 Tom Horak
By Marc Ciampa
NewJerseyDevils.com

The third installment of the 'Devils Sweep the Deck' event has proven to be the most successful, topping last year's $1.1 million total by a wide margin. 

“Our entire team, from our hockey ops to our business to our marketing lean in on this event. They have made it the most successful event we’ve ever had," said Executive Director of the Devils Youth Foundation Kate Whitman-Annis. "We’ve raised a million-and-a-half dollars — it’ll be over that by the end of the night. And that just means we can get that out to the community, where it’s really needed.”

And who is it that the event is benefitting?

“We support programs in four different areas and our two main focuses this year are getting kids active and moving, to combat obesity issues — things we’ve seen have particularly grown since Covid — also, around food and nutrition security issues," Whitman-Annis continued.

"We’ve definitely put money back into areas in Newark and Jersey City and one way is through community fridges. You’ll see here tonight, we have a life-sized fridge and that’s pretty cool to see. We’re making great strides in that area and that’s pretty exciting for us,” said Devils Youth Foundation Chair Allison Blitzer, noting that one of the centerpieces around this year's event was a community fridge where attendees could purchase fruits and vegetables to fill the fridge for the community.

Unlike what you may see at many charity galas, tonight's event was casual and full of activities as the attendees got to bond with players, coaches and management on the Devils roster in addition to Devils Alumni.

“This is not a stuffy event," Blitzer continued. "It’s a fun, life-enforcing, enjoy yourself and appreciate all you can do event. Coming together in every way so we can be strong together. It’s a night filled with joy, gratefulness and optimism for what the future can be for Newark and we’re really excited about it.”

Photos from the Devils Sweep the Deck Charity Event at Prudential Center.

Gala attendees had the opportunity to hit the ice curling or engage with poker, roulette, craps, black jack and other casino stations.

“Galas are pretty similar across the board so we really thought about how do we do something unique and give people something to look forward to? Bringing curling and cards to life, give people a chance to get out on the ice, we’ve got an unbelievable auction here, interact with the players, have our players dealing black jack and playing craps with you, bartending with you, the combination of bringing our fans together, our community together and players together is really meaningful,” stated Devils president Jake Reynolds.

Blitzer was delighted to see the response from the Devils team.

“Our team, both the guys who actually play, coaches, everyone who works here, goes all-hands on deck. Players tonight who are injured are still here. Everybody wants to be part of this evening and everybody wants to give back. We are really lucky to be teammates with them,” she said.

One of those injured players, Jack Hughes, said he was just happy to help give back.

“We’re lucky. Fortunate we have some tremendous owners. The Blitzers want us here and of course we’re going to come. They treat us like gold,” he said. "Tonight’s a good night to step back and be able to do something for a really good cause, raise some money and help out whatever way we can.”

There were some other Devils Alumni who made an appearance to the surprise and delight of the guests. One of those was P.K. Subban.

“This organization’s always been about family and bringing people together. It’s a privilege for me to be able to still come back even though I’m not with the team, being a member of the family and them showing that love. Awesome to come and show my support," Subban said.

“Anytime you can take the platform of sports, entertainment, music, whatever it is and utilize it to bring the community together it’s always a win for everyone.”

In the interest of fun, Jack and Nico were both asked who on their team would be the best curler.

“I feel like Nate Bastian would be oddly be really good at curling," said Hughes.

“Curling? I haven’t scouted anybody yet but I would say Bratter seems like hard to fall over on the ice so he might be a good curler," Hischier chuckled.

As for cards, there was definitely more of a consensus there.

"You’d have to ask the card players on the plane who’d be the best card player. Haula or Tierney maybe? But I wouldn’t know, I’m not at the table," said Hughes.

Hischier concurred on number 11.

"For cards? I’ll go with Tierns.”

