Devils Balancing Business with Pleasure | FEATURE 

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – Ondrej Palat sat in his locker stall and fielded questions from the media gathered around. In many respects, it was like a normal day. Except that he sat in a blue chair labeled GIANTS. And blotted on his cheeks were thick smears of black eye paint. To the left of his name plate was an “ny” insignia.

In many respects, it was just another day at the office for the Devils. Except today’s office was MetLife Stadium, home to the NFL’s New York Giants and Jets.

New Jersey held an early evening practice on the ice surface followed by a family skate in preparation for its 8 p.m. Saturday night matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Stadium Series.

“It’s turned into a really spectacular event everywhere it’s been,” Devils head coach Lindy Ruff said. “What an honor to have it here at MetLife. The ice was great out there and the atmosphere. I think we’re going to have tremendous weather for it tomorrow too.”

There are a lot of festivities surrounding the Stadium Series, which is an event in and of itself. A ruckus crowd of 60,000-plus fans packed into an NFL stadium to watch and outdoor hockey game. A concert by the popular pop group the Jonas Brothers. All the flair and décor.

"It was a lot of fun. I was like a little kid out there all bundled up," goalie Nico Daws said of the experience on the ice. "It was surreal. It was exciting."