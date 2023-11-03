News Feed

Smith Host Kancer Jam Event | RELEASE

Brendan Smith to Host His First-Ever Kancer Jam Event | RELEASE
Devils Take Main Stage at Stadium Series | FEATURE

Devils Take Main Stage at Stadium Series | FEATURE
Jack Hughes Named First Star of Month | BLOG 11/1/23

Jack Hughes Named NHL's First Star for October | BLOG
Devils Practice Before Road Trip | NOTEBOOK

Devils Practice Before Road Trip | NOTEBOOK
Devils to Speak on Stadium Series | BLOG

Tickets on Sale Now for Stadium Series | BLOG
Red Hot | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Red Hot | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Curtis Lazar | STALL MATES

Lazar: 'If We Tease You, We Like You' | STALL MATES 
Toffoli Named NHL's First Star | BLOG

Toffoli Named NHL's First Star of the Week | BLOG
Why I Wear My Number Pt. 1 | FEATURE

Why I Wear My Number Pt. 1 | FEATURE
Fresh Off Win, Back to Work | NOTEBOOK

Fresh Off A Win, Devils Back to Work | NOTEBOOK
Dowling Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Dowling Assigned to Utica | BLOG
DEVILS VS WILD 10/29/23 GAME STORY

Devils PK Superior in Win over Minnesota | GAME STORY
Miller on Injured Reserve, Dowling Recalled | BLOG

Miller on Injured Reserve, Dowling Recalled | BLOG
Devils | NOTEBOOK 10/28/23

Hischier to Miss Game Against Wild | NOTEBOOK
DEVILS VS SABRES 10/27/23 GAME STORY

Haula Nets Two, Devils Lose Hischier in 5-4 Win | GAME STORY
Devils | GAME STORY vs Washington 10/25/23

Devils Lose in Wild Affair Against Capitals | GAME STORY
DIABLOS | PREVIA vs. Washington 10/25/23

Los Diablos contra a los Caps en la 2ª parte de juegos en noches consecutivas | PREVIA
El Círculo completo para Alvarez

El Círculo completo para Alvarez

Devils Stake Lead, Hold on For Win in Minnesota | GAME STORY

Devils open their four-game road trip with a victory against the Wild

11.2.23 GameStory

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The Devils had their best start to a game of the season, staking out a 3-0 lead, before fending off a Wild surge to hold on for a 5-3 victory at Xcel Energy Center Thursday night.

Alexander Holtz, Michael McLoed and Timo Meier scored the game’s opening goals.

Kirill Kaprizov and Marco Rossi responded for Minnesota. Rossi’s goal came 70 seconds into the third period to make it a one-goal game.

Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal with under five minutes to play gave the Devils a little breathing room at 4-2, but the Wild cut right back with 3:33 to play on a Jake Middleton score to make it 4-3. Dougie Hamilton sealed it with the team's third power-play goal with 37 seconds remaining. 

The Devils were under a lot of pressure from the Wild for the enitre third periood but were able to fend off Minnesota.

The Devils sweep the home-and-home series against Minnesota with the 4-3 victory against Minnesota Sunday in New Jersey.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Rewind... COMING SOON
Devils Post-Game Interviews: McLeod | Bratt
Head Coach Lindy Ruff Post-Game... COMING SOON

Here are some observations from the game:

• How about that Devils power play? They scored goals No. 15, 16 and 17 of the season and continue to roll. New Jersey has scored a power-play goal in eight of their nine games (the only game in which they didn’t they went 0-for-1 agasint Washington). New Jersey scored a much-needed third-period power-play goal (Bratt) to make it 4-2 and gain some breathing room. It was the eventual game-winner. Hamilton iced the game with the third man-advantage tally of the night.

The unit continues its outrageous 40-plus percentage success rate. Moral of the story, it would behoove opponents to stay out of the box.

• With captain Nico Hischier still out with an upper-body injury, McLeod has been elevated into his position pivoting Ondrej Palat and Jesper Bratt. When I asked him during the afternoon of the game about playing with the two talents, he said “I just play my game and try to win pucks back to them and try to get to the net.” That’s exactly what he did late in the first period and it led to a goal.

McLeod won a wall battle in the offensive zone. Worked the puck to Bratt and then planted himself at the side of the crease. Bratt found Palat, who had a free lane to the net. McLeod got inside of Minnesota’s Jake Middleton. Palat cut to the net and make cross-crease pass to McLeod. Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson bit on the shot and McLeod had an easy tap in. But it was all the result of “winning pucks back to” Bratt and Palat getting “to the net.” Sounds almost prophetic.

• A great example of the importance of winning puck battles can be seen on Hotlz’s game-opening goal. On the scoring sequence, McLeod had the puck low in the offensive and was taking a beating from the Wild players. But he held onto the puck. He worked it to Bastian. He was also being hounded by Middleton. But Bastian also maintained possession, carried the puck around the goal and found Holtz jumping in on the play with a pass. Holtz finished it, but it was the Devils’ strength on the puck that led to the score.

• Bratt’s assist on McLeod’s first-period goal extended his scoring streak to eight games. He finished with a goal and three assists for a four-point night and 17 points (7g-11a) on the streak.

• Meier’s goal extended his point streak to six games with eight points (2g-6a).

LOOK BACK
WHAT'S NEXT

The Devils continue their four-game road swing with a game in St. Louis Friday night for the second half of a back-to-back affair. You can watch on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 8:08 p.m. ET. 