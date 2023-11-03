Devils Stake Lead, Hold on For Win in Minnesota | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• How about that Devils power play? They scored goals No. 15, 16 and 17 of the season and continue to roll. New Jersey has scored a power-play goal in eight of their nine games (the only game in which they didn’t they went 0-for-1 agasint Washington). New Jersey scored a much-needed third-period power-play goal (Bratt) to make it 4-2 and gain some breathing room. It was the eventual game-winner. Hamilton iced the game with the third man-advantage tally of the night.

The unit continues its outrageous 40-plus percentage success rate. Moral of the story, it would behoove opponents to stay out of the box.

• With captain Nico Hischier still out with an upper-body injury, McLeod has been elevated into his position pivoting Ondrej Palat and Jesper Bratt. When I asked him during the afternoon of the game about playing with the two talents, he said “I just play my game and try to win pucks back to them and try to get to the net.” That’s exactly what he did late in the first period and it led to a goal.

McLeod won a wall battle in the offensive zone. Worked the puck to Bratt and then planted himself at the side of the crease. Bratt found Palat, who had a free lane to the net. McLeod got inside of Minnesota’s Jake Middleton. Palat cut to the net and make cross-crease pass to McLeod. Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson bit on the shot and McLeod had an easy tap in. But it was all the result of “winning pucks back to” Bratt and Palat getting “to the net.” Sounds almost prophetic.

• A great example of the importance of winning puck battles can be seen on Hotlz’s game-opening goal. On the scoring sequence, McLeod had the puck low in the offensive and was taking a beating from the Wild players. But he held onto the puck. He worked it to Bastian. He was also being hounded by Middleton. But Bastian also maintained possession, carried the puck around the goal and found Holtz jumping in on the play with a pass. Holtz finished it, but it was the Devils’ strength on the puck that led to the score.

• Bratt’s assist on McLeod’s first-period goal extended his scoring streak to eight games. He finished with a goal and three assists for a four-point night and 17 points (7g-11a) on the streak.

• Meier’s goal extended his point streak to six games with eight points (2g-6a).