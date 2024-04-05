Devils Visit Nation's Capital | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (36-36-4) vs. SENATORS (33-38-4)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Senators meet for the third and final time this season. Ottawa won the previous two matchups, 5-2 in New Jersey on March 23 and 6-2 in Ottawa on Dec. 29.

Jesper Bratt leads all players in series scoring with two goals and five points. Luke Hughes and Jack Hughes both have one goal and three points against Ottawa. Brady Tkachuk leads Ottawa with three assists against the Devils while Drake Batherson has two goals.

Devils Team Scope:

With six games remaining in the regular season and the playoffs a more and more distant option, the Devils will focus on finishing out the 2023-24 season strong. The Devils are looking to snap a three-game losing streak heading into Ottawa.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils in scoring with 76 points in 76 games. He has 25 goals and 51 assists. He’s followed by Jack Hughes, who has 72 points in 60 games. Hughes has 26 goals to pace the club. Bratt, Nico Hischier and Timo Meier all have 25 goals each on the year. Rookie defenseman Luke Hughes paces the blue line with nine goals and 43 points. Goalie Jake Allen has started eight of the past 10 games for the Devils. He is 4-4-0 in those contests.

Senators Team Scope:

The Senators enter tonight’s game with the second-worst (tied) record in the Eastern Conference. The club is currently five games under .500 at 33-38-4.

The team made a coaching change mid-season and brought in interim head coach Jacques Martin for another stint in Ottawa. The Senators had won four straight, which included a win against New Jersey, before dropping their past two games.

Tim Stutzle leads the team in scoring with 70 points. He also has 52 assists on the year. Brady Tkachuk has a team-best 33 goals for 66 poitns. Drake Batherson (27) and Claude Giroux (20) have also eclipsed the 20-goal mark.

By the Numbers:

New Jersey recorded 86 PIM in the first period at NY Rangers Wednesday, which marked the most PIM in a single period in team history since 1982-83 (prior: 81 PIM, third period at WSH, Oct. 8, 1993, 6-3, W). The most PIM in a single period for franchise history was 111, which Colorado logged in first period on Nov. 6 1980, in a 3-3 tie vs Hartford.

The Devils face Ottawa on the first half of back-to-back games. It's the 16th and final set for the team, which has gone 14-15-1 in previous back-to-back games.

\Injuries: \

Devils

Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle, LTIR)

Bastian (lower-body, IR)

Foote (undisclosed, out)

Senators

Crookshan (lower-body, IR)

Highmore (upper-body, IR)

MacEwan (upper-body, IR)

Norris (shoulder, IR)

Hamonic (lower-body, day-to-day)

Chabot (lower-body, day-to-day)