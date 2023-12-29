Devils Travel North to Visit Senators | PREVIEW

New Jersey begin their brief two-game road trip on Friday night visiting the Senators in Ottawa.
You can watch on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below.
GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Minute: 100 Games for Kevin
Pre-Game Interviews with Players: Bahl
Pre-Game Interview: Head coach Lindy Ruff
OTTAWA, ON - After a lengthy and high-paced practice on Thursday the Devils held an optional skate this morning at Canadian Tire Centre. Both goaltenders, Vitek Vanecek and Nico Daws, while skaters Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes, Ondrej Palat, Curtis Lazar, Erik Haula, Simon Nemec, Luke Hughes, Nathan Bastian, Chris Tierney and Colin Miller rounded out those who skated this morning.
Because of the optional skate tonight's lineup against the Senators will only be available when the team hits the ice for warmups at 6:27 p.m.
Defenseman Kevin Bahl will be playing in his 100th NHL game tonight, coming full circle in a city where he started his junior career. Bahl played four seasons with the Ottawa 67s in the Ontario Hockey League before he was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes. On Thursday night Bahl and his Ottawa bilet family got together for dinner.
"It’s awesome," Bahl said, "I wanted to make sure I went out to see her."
The 23-year-old has invited his billet family to the game tonight and they'll be in attendance, most certainly wearing Devils gear. It's also a good reminder, he adds, about how important billet families are to a young player and helping them reach the next phase of their lives and careers.
"It’s something special," he said, "you’re going to a new city when you’re 14-,15-, 16 years old and you’ve got to move in and feel welcome and comfortable. It’s like your new parents, your new guardian."
While Bahl has certainly grown up from those days in junior hockey, his game has also matured over the past two seasons. Last year, Bahl found himself in and out of the lineup, playing 42 games of the 82-game schedule. This season, he's played in all 33 games the team has played. Sticking in the lineup and making the appropriate adjustments to his game has been the biggest area of growth.
"I’m trying to be more defensively reliable, that’s my big thing," Bahl shared, "That’s my strength. You know, consistency, that’s how you stay in the lineup."
"I think his understanding of what you need to bring game in, game out," head coach Lindy Ruff shared of Bahl's progression, "The details of how the system works, the physicality to end plays, when he can end plays, all that is improving. He’s a young man that is still early in his career that has to continue to grow.”
TV & RADIO
• You can watch the game on MSGSN beginning with the Pre-Game Show at 6:30 p.m.
• Listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network via the team website or mobile app beginning at 6:50 p.m. ET with Matt Loughlin on play-by-play and color analyst Chico Resch.
DEVILS (18-13-2) vs. SENATORS (13-17-0)
Head-to-Head
This is the first of three meetings between the Ottawa Senators and New Jersey Devils and one of two games the Senators will host.
Devils Team Scope:
The Devils are riding high off their wild overtime victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night, hoping to take that momentum into their game against the Senators. Timo Meier has been on a goal-scoring run with four goals in his last three games, including scoring his first overtime winner as a Devil against the Blue Jackets.
6-3-1 in their last 10 games, including a 5-game homestand, the Devils are now on the road for two straight games. Away games have been a big success for New Jersey this season with a 10-5-0 record.
In the latest changes to the team, Nico Daws has joined the club, recalled from Utica earlier this week, while goaltender Akira Schmid has been sent to the American Hockey League. With back-to-back games starting on Friday, there is a very good chance that Daws will make his season debut in one of the two, although Lindy Ruff would not tip his hand.
Senators Team Scope:
The Senators are coming off an exciting 4-2 victory against their provincial rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. The Sens are going through a transition period, under a new head coach, Jacques Martin, who has stepped in on an interim basis.
Tim Stützle leads the Senators with 33 points in 30 games, while captain Brady Tkachuk leads his team in goals with 16.
By the Numbers:
Perhaps the Senators are the perfect team for the Devils to find their power play again. In recent games New Jersey has struggled on the man advantage, but drawing a power play against the Senators could help. The Sens are near the bottom of the league (No. 30) on the penalty kill this season with a 72.1 percent success rate.
Kevin Bahl will suit up for his 100th NHL game on Friday night in the city where he saw his junior career began and in his home province. Bahl played his junior hockey with the Ottawa 67s in the Ontario Hockey League.
Injuries:
Devils
Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle - IR)
Nosek (foot - IR)
Senators
Joseph (day-to-day)
Chartier (upper-body, IR)
Chabot (lower-body, LTIR)