Siegenthaler Leaves Game in Pittsburgh with Injury | INJURY REPORT

Keefe announced Siegenthaler "is going to miss some time" and will be evaluated upon return to New Jersey

GettyImages-2197147461
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler left the game on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh after he appeared to catch an edge while skating through the neutral zone against the Penguins.

Siegenthaler, who has been a top defender for the Devils this season and averages 19:54 time on ice per game, was helped off the ice by the team's athletic trainer and did not return to the game. The 27-year-old has logged the second-most minutes among Devils defenders this season with 1074:53 in 53 games, just behind Dougie Hamilton's 1075:31 (prior to Tuesday's game).

Head coach Sheldon Keefe announced after the game that Siegenthaler "is going to miss some time, for sure" and will be evaluated on Wednesday after the team returns to New Jersey tonight.

The Devils have been hit with the injury bug lately. They are already without goaltender Jacob Markstrom and captain Nico Hischier.

More News

Devils Pull Out Win in Shootout Vs. Penguins | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils Beat Pens in Shootout

Haula Activated from IR | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Host Black History Celebration | RELEASE

Devils Practice in Pittsburgh | NOTEBOOK

Devils' Comeback Falls Short to Sabres | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Sabres 4, Devils 3

Vilgrain's Story Prepares and Inspires Next Generation | FEATURE

Like Father, Like Daughter | FEATURE

Devils Practice Before 2-Game Trip | NOTEBOOK

Nico Daws Recalled from Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Black History Celebrations Highlight Growth in Game | FEATURE

In the Trenches | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Devils 'Sweep the Deck' for a Good Cause | FEATURE

Maintenance Days at Practice | NOTEBOOK

Oh, Brother; Devils' Offense Explodes in Victory | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Flyers 0

Devils Fall in Philly | GAME STORY