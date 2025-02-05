Siegenthaler Leaves Game in Pittsburgh with Injury | INJURY REPORT

Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler left the game on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh after he appeared to catch an edge while skating through the neutral zone against the Penguins.

Siegenthaler, who has been a top defender for the Devils this season and averages 19:54 time on ice per game, was helped off the ice by the team's athletic trainer and did not return to the game. The 27-year-old has logged the second-most minutes among Devils defenders this season with 1074:53 in 53 games, just behind Dougie Hamilton's 1075:31 (prior to Tuesday's game).

Head coach Sheldon Keefe announced after the game that Siegenthaler "is going to miss some time, for sure" and will be evaluated on Wednesday after the team returns to New Jersey tonight.

The Devils have been hit with the injury bug lately. They are already without goaltender Jacob Markstrom and captain Nico Hischier.