LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Maple Leafs 1

The Devils face the Maple Leafs tonight in Toronto for head coach Sheldon Keefe's first return to Scotiabank. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2025-01-16 at 7.13.52 PM

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 8, TOR 10
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/1, TOR 0/1
HITS: NJD 4, TOR 11
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 7, TOR 4
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 5, TOR 2
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 1, TOR 2

SECOND PERIOD

Screenshot 2025-01-16 at 8.18.11 PM
Screenshot 2025-01-16 at 8.24.34 PM

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 14, TOR 22
POWER PLAY: NJD 1/2, TOR 0/1
HITS: NJD 11, TOR 17
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 13, TOR 9
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 11, TOR 11
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 2, TOR 4

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Cotter-Dowling-Tatar
MacDermid-Lazar-Bastian

Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Hughes-Pesce

Markstrom
Allen

MAPLE LEAFS LINEUP

Knies-Matthews-Marner
McMann-Domi-Nylander
Pacioretty-Holmberg-Robertson
Lorentz-Kampf-Dewar

Rielly-Myers
McCabe-Tanev
Ekman-Larsson-Timmins

Woll
Hildeby

DEVILS MINUTE

Keefe returns to Toronto tonight with two points for his hockey club in mind.

More News

Growing the Next Generation | FEATURE

Devils Face Leafs in Lone Toronto Visit | PREVIEW

Jacques Lemaire - In a Class by Himself | STANS STORIES

Halonen Recalled to Devils | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Prep for Keefe's Return to Toronto | NOTEBOOK

Hockey's Future Stars | FEATURE

Devils to Host Next Generation Weekend | RELEASE

Devils Earn Point but Fall in Shootout to Cats | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 1, Panthers 2

API Jersey Features Bridging of Cultures | FEATURE

Devils Welcome Panthers on API Night | PREVIEW

Squires Takes Devils Training Camp Message to Heart | PROSPECT WATCH

Devils Practice Monday Ahead of Busy Week | NOTEBOOK

Devils Down Bolts in Overtime Victory | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

Statement on the Los Angeles and Area Wildfires

Devils Look to Rebound Against Lightning | PREVIEW

Halfway Stats | 10 TAKEAWAYS