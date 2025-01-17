Devils Lose to Leafs in OT in Keefe's Return | GAME STORY

bratt maple leafs loss
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

TORONTO, Ont. - The Devils have only lost twice this season when leading after two periods (21-0-2). And both of those losses are to the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime, including a 4-3 setback at Scotiebank Arena Thursday night.

The Devils carried a 2-1 lead into the third period before Auston Matthews scored twice, including the tying goal with 4:15 remaining to force overtime. William Nylander also scored twice for Toronto, including the overtime winner.

Captain Nico Hischier scored twice, both on the power play, while Jack Hughes added a goal.

"There were lots of positives," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "We're on the road playing against a good team. And we led for most of the hockey game. Our captain camp up big with some big goals. Our power play comes through for us. There's lots of good things.

"It's another good hard road point for our guys against a good team."

The Devils have played extra time in their last four straight games, going 1-0-3.

"Overtime is all about puck possession," Hischier said. "You can't make a mistake. You have to be extra detailed. There's not a lot of guys that can correct it on the ice. Now we have to move on, but we have to look at this again, work on it and be more detailed."

The game marked the first time Keefe,who coached the Maple Leafs from 2019-24, was back in Toronto against his former club.

"It was a great day to see a lot of people. Once the puck dropped I forgot where I was," Keefe said. "You're coaching hockey. You're in the moment."

"We wanted that win for (Keefe)," Hischier said. "He prepared us really well for coming in here. We know how long he was here. Unfortunately, we didn't get the result we wanted, but the guys definitely wanted to win for him."

POST-GAME VIDEO
Rewind... COMING SOON
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Hischier | Meier

Here are some observations from the game:

• Devils captain Nico Hischier did it all for his team, as he always does. He scored team-leading goals 21 and 22 of the season, both on the power play. The first with a sick snipe from the near circle and the second in the third period while battling in the crease. He also drew the penalty on Oliver Ekman-Larsson that led to his first power-play goal. Start and finish.

Meanwhile, he also negated a Maple Leafs power play while working on the penalty kill. He stole a D-to-D pass on the blue line and went in for a breakaway, drawing a penalty that ended the Leafs power play and made it a 4-on-4 game. Not to mention, he went head-to-head all night with the dangerous Auston Matthews, keeping him in check at 5-on-5.

• Jack Hughes opened the scoring with his 18th goal of the season. He collected the puck right above the crease, all alone with his back to the goalie. Hughes gained possession, quickly pivoted his body to face the goal while pushing the puck toward the middle of the crease. That pushed goaltender Joseph Woll to his right to stay squared on the puck. Hughes then pulled the puck back into his body and on the backhand. Woll, having moved to his right, reached back with his pad and glove to the left to try and stop Hughes’ shot. Hughes perfectly squeezed the puck over the pad and under the glove and into the net for one of the nicest goals you’ll see all year.

• Hughes had a three-point night for the Devils with a goal and two assists.

• Hughes scored with a brilliant move on goal, but the play was set up by a great effort from defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic. The puck was ripped up the boards in the Maple Leafs zone. Kovacevic was standing at the point along with Steven Lorentz. When the puck arrived, Lorentz tried to deflect it out of the zone. But Kovacevic managed to knock the puck down and threw it toward the net, where Hughes was waiting to pounce.

The assist was Kovacevic's 12th of the year, setting a new career high.

• If you want to know the type of player that defenseman Brett Pesce is, look at the play he made with two minutes remaining in the second period. An errant pass sailed to Toronto’s Pontus Holmberg all alone in the high slot. But as Holmberg was trying to pull the puck to his forehand, Pesce dove and managed to go stick-on-puck to knock the puck away from Holmberg and out of danger.

• The Devils are 21-0-1 when leading after two periods. Their lone loss was against Toronto back in December.

LOOK BACK
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils return home for a 3-game homestand starting Saturday afternoon against Philadelphia. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 12:38 p.m. ET. 

More News

Keefe Balancing Family Life with Coaching Life | FEATURE

QUICK RECAP: Maple Leafs 4, Devils 3 (OT)

Growing the Next Generation | FEATURE

Devils Face Leafs in Lone Toronto Visit | PREVIEW

Jacques Lemaire - In a Class by Himself | STANS STORIES

Halonen Recalled to Devils | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Prep for Keefe's Return to Toronto | NOTEBOOK

Hockey's Future Stars | FEATURE

Devils to Host Next Generation Weekend | RELEASE

Devils Earn Point but Fall in Shootout to Cats | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 1, Panthers 2

API Jersey Features Bridging of Cultures | FEATURE

Devils Welcome Panthers on API Night | PREVIEW

Squires Takes Devils Training Camp Message to Heart | PROSPECT WATCH

Devils Practice Monday Ahead of Busy Week | NOTEBOOK

Devils Down Bolts in Overtime Victory | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

Statement on the Los Angeles and Area Wildfires