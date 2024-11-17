Devils Fall to Tampa | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• The game was very tight and evenly matched most of the way. It was a 1-0 Tampa lead heading into the third period. That’s when the Lightning were able to pull away, but it was extremely close until then. The Devils just couldn’t find an answer to beating goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

• The Devils finished their three-game Florida swing with a 2-1-0 record.

• Goaltender Jacob Markstrom had one of his finest performances of the season against the Lightning. He had to make a few point-blank saves on Brandon Hagel and Conor Geekie. But his best save came on Paul. Bolts forward Jake Guentzel had the puck with space the slot. Markstrom was coming off his post to get set. But Guentzel passed the puck all the way to Paul, who was standing in the low far circle, for a one-timed snapshot. Markstrom did a split to get across and reached out with the glove to snag the shot.