Devils Lose to Kings to Wrap West Coast Trip | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• This got away from the Devils in a 34-second span in the second period. It started with Tyler Toffoli’s attempted D-to-D pass (he rotated to the blue line) was picked off by Trevor Moore. The launched the Kings on a scrambled 3-on-2 rush. Danault was the trailer and easily tapped in the puck to make it 3-1. Six seconds after the goal, defenseman John Marino took a tripping penalty. And 28 seconds later Fiala rifled in a top corner shot for a power-play goal to make it 4-1.

• The Devils have surrendered the open goal in a game 44 times this season. They’re focus coming into this early afternoon game was to have a good start and preferably score first.

They accomplished that feat when Timo Meier scored just 15 seconds into the game. The goal was the result of a nice forecheck effort. It started with captain Nico Hischier finishing a check in the near corner. Followed by Meier finishing a check behind the net. The pressure caused a turnover and Meier was the beneficiary.

• The Devils were the victims of a tough break when Los Angeles scored its first goal to tie the game. New Jersey had an odd-man rush into the Kings zone when Danault jumped on the ice in the neutral zone. He was already behind on the play and all alone when Kevin Fiala hit him with a pass for a breakaway. What’s worse is the Devils’ shot attempt on the rush was blocked and led directly to the breakout pass for the breakaway goal.

• The Jersey boy Laferriere scored his ninth goal of the year on his hometown team. However, it is definitely a goal that Nico Daws will want back. It was a long-range shot from above the far circle with no screen. Daws has handled a heavy workload, starting 10 of the last 11 games. And he’s performed admirably. But that was a tough one to give up.

• Goalie Akira Schmid deserves a lot of credit for his past two games. He’s come into relief in both games and hasn’t surrendered a goal.